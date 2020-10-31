SK Sabir Boss vs X-Mania: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale titles on the mobile platform. This game boasts a huge active player base, which also servers as an audience for many content creators. SK Sabir Boss and X-Mania are two prominent Indian Free Fire examples.

They boast massive subscriber counts and are quite prevalent in the community. In this article, we take a look at their stats and compare them.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

SK Sabir Boss has participated in 25321 squad games and emerged victorious in 8425 of those, which converts to a win ratio of 33.27%. He has a mammoth 89941 kills, retaining a K/D ratio of 5.32.

The YouTuber has played relatively fewer duo and solo matches. He has engaged in 2865 duo matches and has remained unbeaten on 596 occasions, making his win rate 20.80%. He has accumulated 7784 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.43.

When it comes to the solo mode, he has taken part in 1575 games and has a win tally of 141 for a win percentage of 8.95%. With 3209 kills, the content creator has a K/D ratio of 2.24.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

He has played 184 ranked games this season and has 67 Booyahs for a win rate of 36.41%. With 494 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 4.22.

X-Mania’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 97762833, and his in-game name is SRV X-MANIA.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

X-Mania has played 8730 matches in the squad mode and has 2060 Booyahs, which comes down to a win rate of 23.59%. He has bagged 26614 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.99.

Coming to the duo matches, the content creator has 472 first-place finishes in 2686 games, translating to a win percentage of 17.57%. He has eliminated 7836 foes managing a K/D ratio of 3.54.

In the solo mode, the YouTuber has played 2876 matches and has precisely 400 victories, which comes down to a win rate of 13.90%. He has 8074 frags and has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.26.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

The internet star has played 109 squad matches and bettered his opponents in 25 of them, which comes down to a win rate of 22.93%. He has also amassed 302 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.60.

He has also played 11 duo matches and has a single victory. In these matches, the streamer has just over 30 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.10.

X-Mania has also played three solo games but is yet to secure a victory.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

Both YouTubers have incredible stats in Free Fire. When we look at their lifetime stats, SK Sabir Boss has the edge in the squad mode. In contrast, X-Mania is relatively superior in the solo mode. The latter has a higher K/D ratio in the duo mode, while Sabir has a higher win rate.

In the current ranked season, we cannot compare their stats in the solo and duo modes, as Sabir is yet to play a game in both. Coming to the squad mode, he is ahead in both the fronts, i.e., K/D ratio and win rate..

