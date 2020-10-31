Total Gaming vs TSG Ritik: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Free Fire has witnessed growth in leaps and bounds ever since its release about three years back. The vast number of players has facilitated the development of content centered around this game.

Total Gaming and Two-Side Gamers are two of the most subscribed Free Fire YouTube channels. The latter is run by the duo of TSG Ritik and TSG Jash, while Ajjubhai is the man behind the Total Gaming channel.

Also read: SK Sabir Boss vs X-Mania: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Total Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

Total Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 451012596, and his in-game name is ajjubhai94.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Ajjubhai94 has played 9453 squad matches and got better of his foes in 2431 games that come down to a win rate of 25.71%. He has eliminated 34654 enemies for a remarkable K/D ratio of 4.94.

In duo matches, he has precisely 300 Booyahs from 1611 games, which comes down to a win rate of 18.62%. Total Gaming is just a few kills short of reaching 6300 frags and has managed a magnificent K/D ratio of 4.80.

Advertisement

The streamer has also taken part in 889 solo matches and emerged victorious in 76 of them, upholding a win rate of 8.54%. The YouTuber has maintained a good K/D ratio of 2.76 and has racked up 2246 eliminations.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the ongoing Ranked Season, the streamer has played 198 matches and has a win tally of 31, with a 15.65% win-rate. He has bagged 640 kills for an impressive K/D ratio of 3.83.

He has also played 26 duo matches and remained undefeated on a single occasion, obtaining 91 eliminations and keeping up a notable K/D ratio of 3.64.

The internet star has played 22 solo matches but hasn’t won a game yet, though he has 21 kills.

TSG Ritik’s Free Fire ID and stats

TSG Ritik’s Free Fire ID is 124975352, and his in-game name is TSG冬RITIK.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Advertisement

TSG Ritik has taken part in 9754 squad matches and got better of his foes in 2007 of them, having a win ratio of 20.57%. He has registered 23493 kills and has attained an impressive K/D ratio of 3.03.

He has played 2278 duo games and has triumphed in 251 matches for a win rate of 11.01%. The YouTuber has notched 4332 kills, sustaining a K/D ratio of 2.14.

The streamer also has 53 first-place finishes from 844 solo games that equates to a win percentage of 6.27%. He has amassed 1630 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.06.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the present Ranked Season, the content creator has played only 24 squad matches and clinched ten of them at a 41.66% win-rate. He is just a few kills shy of 100 and has an incredible K/D ratio of 6.71.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

Both players have excellent stats in Free Fire. When we look at their lifetime stats, Ajjubhai is ahead in terms of K/D ratio and win rate in all three modes matches.

Advertisement

It is impossible to compare their ranked stats for solo and duo matches since TSG Ritik hasn’t played any games in these modes. When we look at squad matches, he has an edge on both fronts, i.e., K/D ratio and win rate.

Also read: Dyland Pros (Sultan Proslo) vs Lokesh Gamer: Who has better stats in Free Fire?