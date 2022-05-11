"Nope it didn't": Clash of Clans users unable to access game despite official announcement about maintenance ending

With most of the Clash of Clans community just coming off their first Clan Capital battle this weekend, the developers had announced a maintenance break to fix some pertinent issues. Although Supercell did not specify any time period during which the game will be down, about an hour after the announcement, the official handle tweeted out that the maintenance was over.

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans But we’re back now! Clash on! Took a bit longer than expected, sorry about thatBut we’re back now! Clash on! Took a bit longer than expected, sorry about that 🙏 But we’re back now! Clash on!

Despite this announcement, many players seem to be unable to either access the entire game or certain features post this maintenance break.

Read on to find out why the game was down, what you can try to fix the situation and how other fans are reacting to the same.

Why you might not be able to play Clash of Clans this morning?

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans Hey Chief! We’re gonna take a maintenance break very soon with some server side fixes (also to fix a bug where Poison could permanently slow down troops). Unfortunately all replays will be deleted during this maintenance, apologies for the hassle! We’ll be back ASAP Hey Chief! We’re gonna take a maintenance break very soon with some server side fixes (also to fix a bug where Poison could permanently slow down troops). Unfortunately all replays will be deleted during this maintenance, apologies for the hassle! We’ll be back ASAP ⏳

The addition of the Clan Capital feature prompted a surge in the number of people actively playing Clash of Clans over the weekend. This generally has two consequences on the developer's end. One is an added load on the servers, and the other is users finding bugs in various aspects of the gameplay. Fixing both of these as early as possible is key, and that is what Supercell planned to do today.

It is possible that bug fixes and resolved errors take time to reflect in servers in different regions, which seems to be the prevailing theory amongst fans who are still waiting to get back into the game.

Since this is an issue on Supercell's end, there are no concrete fixes to the problem, but checking their network connection and reinstalling the game are some possible solutions that readers can try.

For players who are facing issues in the game, i.e., not being able to access certain features, logging into the game again can also help resolve the problem.

At the time of writing, there has been no official statement from the Clash of Clans developers regarding the issue.

As this maintenance break was taken to fix "server issues and bugs," there will unfortunately not be any new content even after players regain access to the game.

Fans unable to access Clash of Clans take to Twitter

Right after the developers announced the break was over, many users reverted with complaints of the game continuing to be inaccessible.

A larger section of users are facing issues while trying to access various features in the game. This may vary for different users, so any prompts saying "blocked" or "temporarily disabled" should be understood to be related to the current situation.

WeissSchneeHugMachine @WeissSc51785772 @ClashofClans So let me attack in legend, please @ClashofClans So let me attack in legend, please

Martin Eyles @m_eyles @ClashofClans What can’t I see my clanmates Forges when I visit them? @ClashofClans What can’t I see my clanmates Forges when I visit them?

Some users who had previously complained that they were unable to access Clash of Clans have regained access automatically after some time, so failing all things, players can expect to eventually regain access at some point.

As mentioned earlier, there is no update on what happened during this break. Many users felt that some rumored updates might be taking place during his time and have been disappointed by their lack thereof.

Clash Idea @clash_idea @ClashofClans add the actual update to the game ffs, third village is not an update @ClashofClans add the actual update to the game ffs, third village is not an update

Clash of Clans is currently nearing its 10-year anniversary, so several such maintenance breaks are expected before a rumored big celebratory update to the game.

Fans should stay tuned to this space for details on the latest Clash of Clans releases and updates.

Edited by R. Elahi