Clash of Clans May 2022 Update Patch Notes: Balance Changes, Clan Capital, and more

Supercell has been rolling out big updates to Clash of Clans ever since the start of 2022, and players are more excited than ever for the May rollout. With some major balance changes, the all-new Clan Capital mode, and a whole lot more, this excitement is to be expected.

This article aims to provide readers with key insights from the update's patch notes and what are the things players are looking forward to the most.

Clan Capital in Clash of Clans: All you need to know

The spring update will see the fulfillment of a long-standing demand from Clash of Clans fans, which is the addition of the Clan Capital mode. This mode is essentially based around the idea of Clans developing a large cluster of in-game areas together, and attacking other similar clusters as a group.

To participate in building Clan Capital, the individual member has to be Level 6 Townhall or above, and the Clan that they belong to has to be Level 2 or higher.

Players start at what is called Capital Peak. The more developed Capital Hall at Capital Peak is, the more districts will become available for the Clan to build.

Each district is unique and provides a different benefit to the effort of making a Clan Capital stronger. A new currency has also been introduced to upgrade these villages, which is known as Capital Gold. There is no build time in this and all members of the clan will have to contribute Capital Gold towards upgrading buildings, and as soon as enough is contributed, the upgrade will be completed.

The general idea is for each district to open up a new, updated version of the popular Clash of Clans troops, like Sneaky Archers or Super Giants. These will be used to participate in District Challenges for other clans. Leaders and co-leaders can initiate attacks, and members can only post challenges towards Clan's district. Members themselves can also participate in these challenges.

Balance Changes in the latest Clash of Clans update (May 2022)

A list of major balance changes from the latest update is given below:

Level 12 Air Defense – HP increased from 1600 to 1650

Level 4 Seeking Air Mine – Damage increased from 2400 to 2500

Defensive Builder repair from 55/60 to 60/70 for level 3 & 4 Builder’s Hut respectively

Level 8 & 9 Super Dragon DPS decreased from 414/448 to 405/429

Super Dragon attack range decreased by 0.5 tiles

Level 4-10 Unicorn heals decreased from 59/62/65/68/71/74/77 to 58/60/62/64/66/68/70

Several bugs that were a source of concern among the Clash of Clans community are also fixed in the update. The most noteworthy fix in this update is that ground and air troops will now take building size into account to ascertain the closest target, instead of the distance to the building's center.

This will help implement attack strategies more efficiently. This is a change aimed at making Clash of Clans more balanced, in terms of removing attacker/defender favor of any kind. Trap triggering rules have also been adjusted so as to not require unit movement for similar reasons.

