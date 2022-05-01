3 best attack strategies to complete the Wizard of Awes challenge in Clash of Clans

Wizard of Awes is Clash of Clans' simplest in-game troop challenge, requiring players to deploy a certain number of Wizards and win online fights to receive resources, experience, and Magic Items. To accomplish this challenge and receive the prizes of a Research Potion and 200 experience, players must win five multiplayer battles by May 2.

Additionally, players will receive a 60% discount on a Wizard's training cost during this challenge. Players must employ the most effective Wizard attacking methods to win multiplayer combat. This article will look at three of the best attacking strategies for completing the Wizard of Awes challenge in Clash of Clans.

Top 3 Attack Strategies for Wizard of Awes challenge in Clash of Clans

3) GoWiPe

GoWiPe is a 3-star technique that is incredibly effective and reliable both in multiplayer and clan war attacks in Clash of Clans. The offensive approach gets its name from the three main troops: Pekka, Wizard, and Golem. With high-level troops and heroes, this attacking approach works well. To fulfill the Wizard of Awes challenge, this is a good attack.

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans Crush your enemies with GoWiPe! Train Golems, Wizards and P.E.K.K.A at 50% off, and win gems when you complete the multiplayer challenges! Crush your enemies with GoWiPe! Train Golems, Wizards and P.E.K.K.A at 50% off, and win gems when you complete the multiplayer challenges! https://t.co/zYuFjhAKQj

Golems are used as a tank in this attack plan, while Pekka and Wizards are used as attacking support troops. With a few tweaks, players may employ this attack plan on any base.

The following is the army composition for the Town Hall 10 GoWiPe attacking strategy:

3 Golems

3 Pekkas

16 Wizards

5 Wall Breakers

1 Poison spell

2 Rage spells

2 Freeze spells

1 Jump spell

1 Pekka, 1 Wizard and 1 Archer (Clan Castle)

2) BoWiBa

In this powerful ground attack tactic, Bowlers and Bat Spells are employed to combat Inferno Towers. In the BoWiBa attack plan, Ice Golems act as tanks, while Witches, Wizards, Bats, and Bowlers attack the defenses. During special events in Clash of Clans, such as Wizard of Awes, players should strive to use this assault style.

It starts with Ice Golems and Bowlers building a funnel, then using Witches and Wizards as support troops to tear down barriers. Bats destroy Inferno Towers, Eagle Artillery, and other high-damage defense buildings.

The army composition of TH12 BoWiBa attacking strategy in Clash of Clans is as follows:

5 Ice Golems

9 Witches

12 Bowlers

6 Wizard

1 Archer

4 Bat Spells

1 Rage Spell

4 Freeze Spells

1 Poison Spell

Ice Golem, Bat Spells Yeti, and Log Launcher (Clan Castle)

1) Queen Walk GoWiPe

The Walk of the Queen GoWiPe is a highly successful three-star offensive method. Players employ the Queen Walk method when dealing with high-damage defenses like X-bows and Inferno Towers, whereas GoWiPe is used once the Archer Queen has demolished a corner of the base.

The Archer Queen and Healers help to build a funnel, which allows players to bring the Golems into the base quickly. Pekkas and Wizards are employed to destroy the base's core, while Golems are used to distract troops and consume damage.

The following is the army composition for the Queen Walk GoWipe attack strategy in Clash of Clans for Town Hall 9:

4 Healers

10 Hog Riders

1 Golem

2 Pekkas

8 Wizards

2 Archers

1 Healing Spell

2 Rage Spell

1 Jump Spell

1 Poison Spell

1 Golem (Clan Castle)

Players must complete the Wizard of Awes challenge in Clash of Clans to earn extra resources and magic items. Players may use any of the above attacking strategies by changing the army composition according to the Town Hall and troop levels. Make sure you use the required Wizards, or the attack won't be counted for the challenge.

Edited by R. Elahi