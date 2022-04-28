Clan Capital in Clash of Clans new update: Raids, Army, Capital Districts, and more

The Spring 2022 update for Clash of Clans was introduced via an official YouTube video in which the developers demonstrated a major feature of the update, "Clan Capital."

Despite being included in the spring update in May, the video clearly describes all vital aspects of the clan capital, including the introduction of clan districts, capital gold, capital raids, and more.

Clearly, players must be aware of them, as capital raids will begin within the first week of the update's release. Knowing all of the specifics ahead of time will assist clanmates in performing better in the competition.

In this article, we'll go through the latest Clash of Clans update's clan capital, districts, capital money, raids, and more.

Clan Capital in Clash of Clans

Clan Capital is the most recent feature of the Spring update, allowing clan members to develop and fight together. "Clan Districts" exist in each Clan Capital, with each Clan District having its own set of defenses and a district hall. This is comparable to the Town Hall in the fact that it is the heart of the base, where all traps, structures, and troops in the district have their upgrade levels maximized.

Each district hall's maximum level is controlled by the Capital Hall and each District Hall is in charge of the maximum number of buildings in its District. When you upgrade enough in a district, you can update your Capital Hall, which then allows you to upgrade your District Hall, and so on.

Capital Peak and more in Clash of Clans

All districts have a Capital Peak that can be found at the top. Players will have access to Capital Peak as soon as they enter the Capital. Every Capital Peak will be home to a Capital Hall. The Capital Peak is significant because it contains Capital Hall, which opens new structures, troops, spells, and districts.

Capital gold, which is looted by clanmates during capital raids, can be used to upgrade structures and the district hall. The majority of capital money is spent on rebuilding ruins, allowing you to upgrade structures and unlock new buildings and armies.

Capital Raids and attacking

Clan Capital attacks are quite lengthy and difficult in nature, and three-staring a District may require multiple attacks. While individual attacks are still carried out, the damage you inflict on a district and its buildings is saved between attacks.

If your attack ends with a 50 percent and two stars, another clan member's attack will continue where you left off. Traps that have been triggered will not be rearmed, and spells will endure longer, so there will be some clan strategy involved in determining who to attack and when. Players could set up spells preemptively for a clan mate's next attack, or they could target specific defensive structures first.

Districts are organized into levels, and each layer's districts must be destroyed before the next layer of districts becomes available for attacks and raids. Since clan raids will only take place on weekends, players must plan ahead during the week to maximize their performance during the clan raids.

Capital Army and Raid Medals in Clash of Clans

Each clan member gets access to spells and troops depending on the Clan's unlocked and leveled-up Buildings, which means that everyone, including new players, can attack with the same unlocked troops and spells. You can choose your Capital Army without having to train or pay anything, which encourages everyone to join.

Raid medals are a new sort of currency that has been added to the update. Clan members receive Raid Medals at the end of the raid tournament weekend. Successful raids and how well your Clan Capital defends against other raids earn you these.

They may be used to stock their very own Clan Castle with troops, spells, and siege machines, eliminating the need to rely on clan gifts. You can also spend them at the trader, who offers new weekly bargains every week.

Obviously, the Spring 2022 update was the most anticipated one in the history of Clash of Clans, and with so many new features, gamers will be unable to wait. Players should aim to form a strong clan with active clanmates in order to fully participate in raids.

Edited by Atul S