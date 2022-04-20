All current Raid Bosses in Pokemon GO (April 2022)

Pokemon GO has been one of the most popular mobile games on the market since its debut in July 2016. A large portion of the game's success can be credited to Niantic's constant updates to the game.

Niantic has been adding new Pokemon and events to the game in addition to new features and mechanics. Starting in the fall of 2021, a new feature of Seasons has been added to Pokemon GO. Seasons typically last for three months and are usually themed around what the Season intends on adding to the game for that period.

For example, the Season of Mischief was themed around Hoopa, later added. Currently, Pokemon GO is in its Season of Alola. This season revolves entirely around the seventh generation of the Pokemon franchise and the Pokemon it introduced.

Pokemon debuting in Pokemon Sun and Moon, the games in the Alola region, will be added to the game this Season.

Pokemon GO's Raid Bosses for Spring into Spring 2022

Official imagery for Pokemon GO's Spring into Spring event for 2022 (Image via Niantic)

Raids are one of Pokemon GO's most popular features. Raid Battles give players a great way to come together to battle powerful Pokemon. These Pokemon range from basic Pokemon with higher stats up to Legendary Pokemon.

Pokemon available in Raids also constantly cycles. Pokemon found in Raids are usually linked to whatever event is currently in circulation. With the game in its spring event, players have a higher chance of finding Grass and Fairy-type Pokemon in Raids.

Players will also have the option to challenge Mega Evolved Pokemon in Raid Battles. This also cycles continuously. While Pokemon GO is currently in its spring event, this does not take away from its Season of Alola event.

Alolan Pokemon can be found in Raid Battles alongside the more spring-appropriate Pokemon Raid Bosses. But what are all the Pokemon players can expect to find currently?

For One-Star Raids, players can anticipate encounters with Torchic, Petilil, Swirlix, Rockruff, and Alolan Grimer. Petilil and Swirlix cannot be found in their shiny variants.

One-Star Raids are incredibly easy for players to take on by themselves, so players will not need to make any special preparations before taking one on.

For Three-Star Raids, players have a chance to encounter Golbat, Alolan Exeggutor, Grotle, and Granbull.

However, only Alolan Exeggutor can appear in its rare, shiny variant from these Raids. While these are easy Raid Bosses compared to previous ones, it is still recommended to bring in one other player.

Tapu Bulu, the current Five-Star Raid Boss, as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Five-Star Raid Boss slot is usually only populated by one Pokemon. This Pokemon is most often a Legendary or Mythical Pokemon.

Currently, players can encounter Tapu Bulu in Five-Star Raids. Tapu Bulu is the newest original Pokemon to be added to the game, so players may need to experiment with a strategy.

As for the Mega Raid Boss slot, players can encounter Mega Pidgeot. Like many other Mega Evolutions, Pidgeot's typing does not change once it Mega Evolves.

The only thing that makes this Raid challenging is the massive increase in stats that every Mega Evolved Pokemon typically receives once it evolves.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar