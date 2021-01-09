North and South America will be getting Wild Rift open beta access in March 2021

By Spring 2021, Wild Rift open beta servers will be available for both the Americas, with more to follow later on.

Riot Games confirmed in its Season 2021 Opening Day trailer that both North and South America will gain access to the game and have their own servers in March.

Wild Rift has been available in Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand since October. The regions of Europe, Turkey, Russia and CIS, and the Middle East and North Africa got their access in December.

Now, with the new season, not only will Wild Rift open its servers to new regions, but it will get an ARAM mode, along with a very new ranked season and rewards.

Wild Rift open beta access finally reaching the far west

We’re aiming to start service in the Americas in March! We’re working on ways to make sure you get access to a bunch of champions quickly when you join so you can start building up your competitive pool. We’ll have more details soon, and we can’t wait for you to start playing. — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) January 8, 2021

In a recent tweet, the Wild Rift developers wrote:

In 2021, Riot is planning to develop the esports scene for each and every one of its League of Legends IPs.

Hence, titles like Wild Rift, Legends of Runeterra, and Teamfight Tactics will see significant growth in their professional aspects.

New champion confirmed! New Wild Rift champions Rammus and Katarina



#WildRift pic.twitter.com/Y9mroqP290 — Wild Rift NEWS (@wildriftNEWS) January 8, 2021

Wild Rift expanding to newer regions throughout 2021 will help develop the competitive scene of the game drastically. And fans might get to see international competitions similar to the MSI and the World Championships that the base game League of Legends experiences every year.

Wild Rift developer Jonathan Chao has also promised that there will be regional rewards and incentives and ways to unlock champions more easily.