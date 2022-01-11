Animal Crossing: New Horizons - When and how to experience the rare Northern Lights (Aurora Borealis)

Aurora Borealis is one of the rarest experiences in both Animal Crossing and real life. In New Horizons, it's an extremely rare weather event that only comes around during certain times of the year. The Northern Lights is truly an experience that most players want to have.

This weather phenomenon has two different times for the two different hemispheres. Seasons and other events are practically inverted in different hemispheres. Winter, the season in which the Borealis can occur, is now in the Northern Hemisphere and not in the Southern Hemisphere.

This means that right now is the perfect time for Northern Hemisphere Animal Crossing players to see one (sorry, Southern Hemisphere players). Here's how to do it.

How Northern Hemisphere Animal Crossing players can see the Northern Lights

The Aurora Borealis can be seen on a winter night when there is a clear sky. Nights are considered 6:00 PM to 4:00 AM (local time). If a night has that particular weather, it has a chance for an Aurora to appear.

Stellan @SGAK #ACNH #NintendoSwitch 16 minutes of aurora borealis (at this time of year, at this time of day, in this part of the internet, localized entirely within your twitter feed) in 16 seconds #AnimalCrossing 16 minutes of aurora borealis (at this time of year, at this time of day, in this part of the internet, localized entirely within your twitter feed) in 16 seconds #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch https://t.co/9Bbonwxm67

One method of seeing the phenomena is to simply stay up all night, every night. This can be exhausting (unless time travel is used) and frustrating. There are better ways to do it.

In Animal Crossing, villagers will often give hints about when the weather is perfect for the Aurora Borealis. Players can talk to them during the day to find out if that night is a good one to stay up during.

Even if villagers do believe that there is an Aurora coming, it isn't guaranteed. They're extremely rare weather events, so even if the weather is perfect, it may not happen.

This will ultimately save players the trouble of staying up every night or time traveling around. It's still a relatively low chance, but players can at least limit the number of nights they stay up.

The Northern Lights can be seen all across the island (Image via Nintendo)

Once players have seen an Aurora Borealis, they'll be grateful they waited for it as it is well worth the wait.

