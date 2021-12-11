“Best time of my Twitch viewership”: Nostalgic fans saddened following streamer Bamboe’s unexpected passing

Following news of Alaan "Bamboe" Faraj's passing, people from all over the Dota community sent their condolences to his family.

The news broke on December 11 by close friends who received a Discord message about the news. Initially thought to be a lie or a misunderstanding, it was later confirmed to be true, shocking everyone.

Dota professionals and viewers recount their memories with Bamboe

Alaan "Bamboe" Faraj, who also went by "SexyBamboe," was known to have touched the lives of many people around him, evidenced by the overwhelming amount of support he has received since the news was revealed.

The former Dota 2 competitor had played under several teams, including but not limited to HellRaisers, Team Zephyr, Team Zero, hehe united, 4 Clover & Lepricon, Kaipi and Geek Fam.

At the time of his passing, Faraj was 29 years old. He was born on January 20, 1992, and was from the Netherlands. The details surrounding the sudden incident are unknown and many have been asked to cease speculation regarding the same.

Faraj's news was received with a heavy heart by many all around. Close friends and viewers alike posted their own memories of the streamer, reminiscing about shared memories.

William @Blitz_DotA helpful if people dont speculate, lost a great guy, hope his family can grieve privately without people wondering whats going on and prying. love zephyr.bamboe forever helpful if people dont speculate, lost a great guy, hope his family can grieve privately without people wondering whats going on and prying. love zephyr.bamboe forever

bc | Sheepo @sheepsticked I'm devastated. ;_; Bamboe was a funny, bright, and loveable friend, and whilst we weren't the closest, the times we did get to spend together were made truly memorable by him and his energy. Appreciate everything he did as a person and talent in Dota. Rest in peace bambi. 😢 I'm devastated. ;_; Bamboe was a funny, bright, and loveable friend, and whilst we weren't the closest, the times we did get to spend together were made truly memorable by him and his energy. Appreciate everything he did as a person and talent in Dota. Rest in peace bambi. 😢 https://t.co/IEQiKhnBMc

WagaGaming @WagaGaming Rip bamboe, will be missed :( my heart goes out to all who feel the loss, especially close friends and family Rip bamboe, will be missed :( my heart goes out to all who feel the loss, especially close friends and family

Wykrhm Reddy @wykrhm Just woke up to the news of Bamboe's passing. Extremely saddening. My thoughts are with his family and friends. Rest in Peace. :( Just woke up to the news of Bamboe's passing. Extremely saddening. My thoughts are with his family and friends. Rest in Peace. :(

Peter Dager @Peterpandam RIP @SBamboe_ We had some great times and you'll be missed by many. <3 RIP @SBamboe_ We had some great times and you'll be missed by many. <3

Following his passing, Faraj's brother has asked others to send him pictures of Bamboe if they are in possession of the same.

Faraj's impact on the Dota 2 community will undoubtedly stand the test of time. His videos with friends Wehsing "SingSing" Yuen and Janne "Gorgc" Stefanovski were a source of strength and entertainment for many across the globe, and they were termed the "iconic trio" for the same.

Heimen @bashyx_x If anyone has ever taken pictures with/of my brother please send them to me If anyone has ever taken pictures with/of my brother please send them to me

Circumstances regarding Faraj's death are unknown. His friends noted that he looked healthy and fit the last time they saw him, which was as recent as a week ago.

It is important to note that many have asked to respect the privacy of Faraj and his family members by not publicly speculating on the cause of death.

This week has presented a dark time for the gaming community, with many unfortunate deaths.

On December 8, 2021, Kristina "K1KA" Dukic was announced to have passed away from self-inflicted injuries. The CS:GO community came together to send in their condolences to the Serbian streamer.

Edited by Saman