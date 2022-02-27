"Not completely horror category": Slitterhead set to attract general gamers along with lovers of horror

Keiichiro Toyama is a well-known personality in the horror genre, primarily as the writer, director, and co-creator of the original Silent Hill, released in 1999. Toyama's effect on the horror video game genre is substantial, even though he did not work on the Silent Hill sequel, which many believe to be the greater entry in the franchise.

In addition to working on other games, his new studio, Bokeh Game Studio, has produced a video for its next IP, Slitterhead, and the team recently participated in a Q&A session. With part one of the trailer just published to YouTube, the developer has had the opportunity to reveal a few more facts about the upcoming game.

The creator of Silent Hill and Siren, as well as director Junya Okura and producer Kazunobu Sato, who has previously worked with Toyama, gave some light on the game's ambition.

Bokeh, the developer of Slitterhead, has revealed further information about its future action-horror game

When asked how the game will mix scary with action, Toyama stated that it will not "completely enter the scary category," but will instead "cross across several genres," appealing to a wide range of players, including those who "don't usually play horror games."

Fans of the genre and the team's prior work have no doubt been wondering what to expect from this brand-new title since the Slitterhead teaser debuted at last year's Game Awards. It appears from the preview that it will be a combination of body horror and action.

Another query questioned if there will be any DLC for the game, similar to "The Ark of Time" material from Toyama's Gravity Rush 2, which received critical acclaim. The company answered that it is more focused on completing the title first, although it appears that some additional content may be possible in the future, just not right now.

Bokeh Game Studio is now focused on finishing Slitterhead before choosing what to do next. Okura also stated that the crew is open to new experiences, so who knows what the future holds.

Fans won't have to wait long for Slitterhead, rumored to be releasing in 2023. It sounds like it already has promise, with such a strong team of developers and the original director of Silent Hill at the lead.

Edited by Ravi Iyer