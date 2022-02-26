Silent Hill art director expresses regrets over designing Pyramid Head

Silent Hill is a horror game franchise notorious for nightmare-inducing monsters packed with symbolism that is still terrifying. However, one creator of the title has openly expressed remorse for creating one of the series' most recognizable characters via Twitter.

Pyramid Head made its horrifying debut in Silent Hill 2. It was an unidentified humanoid figure with a giant red pyramid surrounding its head and a massive blade.

伊藤暢達/Masahiro Ito @adsk4 I wish I hadn't designed fxxkin Pyramid Head. I wish I hadn't designed fxxkin Pyramid Head.

This intriguing design grew so famous that the creature continued to make cameo appearances in subsequent games. This is why many fans who know and adore the ominous monster are surprised by this abrupt news.

Silent Hill art director's expresses regrets for designing Pyramid, does not reveal reason for statement

Masahiro Ito served as the art director for the critically renowned horror titles Silent Hill 2 and 3. His involvement on Team Silent proved beneficial. Several lists proclaimed the second installment to be the finest horror game of all time, citing the severe psychological terror, among other things, as reasons.

伊藤暢達/Masahiro Ito @adsk4 The reason is not that I can't get paid for the statues. I've never gotten paid for those in the first place. The reason is not that I can't get paid for the statues. I've never gotten paid for those in the first place.

Meanwhile, Ito recently expressed his displeasure with the namesake character's design directly and seriously on Twitter. Even more alarming was his lack of explanation for his unexpected and stunning revelation, with numerous people speculating on the cause but no definitive confirmation coming from Ito.

Each game employs creatures and terrifying settings to represent trauma that befalls the characters, with the symbolic renderings of Pyramid Head in the second game being the most violent and horrific.

As a result, doubts have been raised regarding Ito's creative disappointment, given that Pyramid Head continues to make cameo appearances in the series. The artist has previously stated on Twitter that he has no desire to employ him in any future franchise's editions and that if forced to, he intends to murder the character.

Quoting earlier tweets as evidence, Ito also said that his explanation has nothing to do with Konami's failure to pay royalties or "statues" since he "never was paid for them in the first place."

Whatever the cause, the mystery surrounding this symbol of horror is an incredible achievement that still shocks players 20 years later. Masahiro's artwork for the first three games has established a lasting legacy for Pyramid Head that keeps gamers up late at night.

