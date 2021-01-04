"Not a fan of shotguns this season": Fortnite pro SypherPK on why Pump Shotguns need to return

SypherPK is one of the most popular Fortnite content creators. His opinion carries significant weight among the Fortnite community. This week, he has voiced his opinions about the status of the pump shotguns in Fortnite.

Is the Pump Shotgun gone for good in Fortnite?

According to SypherPK, the pump shotgun may return this year but not during this season. The pump shotgun has been in the game since its inception. Shotguns have also been responsible for the most eliminations in Fortnite.

This weapon was vaulted for the first time when the combat shotgun was introduced. The second time it was vaulted was when the charged and the tactical shotgun was introduced back in Chapter 2 Season 3 of Fortnite.

It's 2021, how about we bring back the pump shotgun? @FortniteGame



Please ❤️ — SypherPK (@SypherPK) January 2, 2021

SypherPK posted about the same on Twitter as a joke, but the kind of support he received was great to see. NickEh30 shared the sentimenting on unvaulting the pump shotgun in Fortnite.

Fortnite your game is perfect the way it is, and I love it.



.......but if you were gonna unvault a weapon, this is it, please and thank you! — Nick Eh 30 (@NickEh30) January 2, 2021

They really need to I’m sick of the charge shotgun — Djpugz (@TylerVelazque14) January 2, 2021

Pumps back🥺 — lukiwrld (@lukiwrld1) January 2, 2021

SypherPK believes that Epic Games doesn't really need to bring back the gold or the purple pump shotgun. Even the green or the blue would work. However, there's an even bigger issue that he spoke about in the video: Upgrade Stations.

Although there are NPCs on Fortnite island that allow upgrading weapons in exchange for gold bars, the number of NPCs who actually let players upgrade the weapons is way lower than the number of upgrade stations that were there in Fortnite.

Secondly, as per the new upgrade system, players can upgrade their weapons using gold bars in the game. Players can earn these gold bars by completing quests and bounties from the NPCs all around the island in Fortnite.

Although players can save these bars through games and use them to upgrade weapons; later on, they start with no gold bars at all in the Arena Mode in Fortnite.

Updating all the NPCs to allow upgrades and unvaulting the pump shotgun in Fornite is going to be something that players are slowly getting excited about for the year. There is no confirmation yet, but it wouldn't be much of a surprise.