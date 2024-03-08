5 most notable characters played by Chiori's VAs from Genshin Impact

Chiori from Genshin Impact shares a few voice actors with notable characters from other games and video games. According to recent official announcements, Brittany Lauda and Ayana Taketatsu (also known as Taketatsu Ayana, depending on where you live) are the English and Japanese voice actors behind Chiori.

Both voice actors are well-known in their own right, so let's see who they voiced before Chiori in Genshin Impact. In this article, we will highlight the five most notable characters voiced by Chiori VAs.

Disclaimer: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

5 iconic characters played by Chiori VAs from Genshin Impact

5) Yuzuriha Ogawa

Yuzuriha Ogawa (Image via TMS Entertainment)

We will start with Yuzuriha Ogawa, a character from the anime Dr.Stone, who shares her voice actor with Chiori in Genshin Impact. Brittany Lauda voices Yuzuriha in the English dub, who is easily one of the most notable characters in that show.

She is best friends with the main protagonist, Senku, and has a love interest with Taiju, one of the main characters in the anime series. She takes on many important roles during the series (reviving the main protagonist, acting as a spy, etc.) All of her actions have been relevant to the main storyline of the anime series.

4) Nino Nakano

Nino Nakano (Image via Tezuka Productions)

Anyone who watches popular rom-com anime can recognize Nino Nakano from The Quintessential Quintuplets franchise. She also shares the Japanese voice actor Taketatsu Ayana with Chiori in Genshin Impact.

The Quintessential Quintuplets is a very popular harem anime with a great storyline and well-written character development. Nino Nakano is one of the main characters in the anime; she has a tsundere attitude and develops romantic feelings for the protagonist. Nino is the second sister amongst the quintuplets and acts as the mother of the family.

3) Ichigo

Ichigo (Image via Studio Trigger)

Brittany Lauda, who voices Genshin Impact's Chiori in the English dub, is well-known for her role as Ichigo in Darling in the Franxx. Ichigo was one of the main characters in the popular sci-fi mech anime series. She is paired with Goro (another side character) to pilot one of the main FRANXX called Delphinium.

Apart from being the official leader of Squad 13, Ichigo is childhood friends with Hiro, the main protagonist, and has romantic feelings for him. Both roles provide her with a great deal of character development, which has won the hearts of many in the fandom.

2) Leafa/Suguha Kirigaya

Leafa/ Kirigaya Suguha (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Almost every Sword Art Online fan knows how popular the protagonist's sister is in the anime community. Suguha Kirigaya is one of the main characters who helps Kirito (male lead) find Asuna (female lead) in ALfheim Online. She excels in kendo, which she has showcased multiple times in the VR game when she plays Princess Leafa.

Suguha continues to be a big support pillar for the main protagonist, both in real life and inside virtual reality. Taketatsu Ayana, the voice behind Suguha Kirigaya, voiced Chiori's Japanese dub in Genshin Impact.

1) Azusa Nakano

Azusa Nakano (Image via Kyoto Animation)

As one of the most memorable characters that Taketatsu Ayana has voiced, we cannot forget Azusa Nakano, one of the main characters in Season 2 of K-On!, a classic music anime series that many fans love.

Azusa joins the Ho-kago Tea Time as the second/ rhythm guitarist after watching the band's performance at the school festival. This character is popular for her quick mood swings and cat-like behaviors. Azusa Nakano shared the Japanese voice actor Taketatsu Ayana with Chioiri in Genshin Impact.

Ayana received the 4th Seiyu Award for Best Musical Performance alongside fellow Ho-Kago Tea Time members from K-On!.

