With the rise of the battle royale genre on the mobile platform, games like Garena Free Fire have emerged as fan favorites. The popularity of the game can be credited to unique aspects of the game like characters and pets.

With the recent introduction of Dasha, Free Fire offers players 34 characters. Each one of them, except Primis and Nulla, has special abilities that aid the users on the battlefield.

Notora is one of the characters in the game. In this article, we take a look at all you need to know about the character in Free Fire.

Also read: Ankush FREEFIRE vs BNL: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Notora character in Free Fire: All you need to know

The in-game description of Notora reads:

"Notora is a tomboyish motorcycle gang member."

She has a passive ability named "Racker’s Blessing." While driving a vehicle, it restores the HP of all members on the vehicle by 5 HP every 4.5 seconds. As the ability is leveled up, it enhances. At level 8 (maximum level) the cooldown is reduced to 2 seconds. It is important to note that the effects do not stack.

Like every character, Notora also has a character set. Hers is named Motorcycle Set and can be found in the in-game store.

Advertisement

How to get Notora in Free Fire

Players can purchase the character for 499 Diamonds. The following are the steps by which the players can do so:

Step 1: Open Garena Free Fire and click on the Store icon present on the left side of the lobby screen.

Press on the 'Store' tab

Step 2: Once the in-game shop opens up, players have to tap on the Character tab.

Click on the 'Character' tab

Step 3: Scroll down to find Notora and tap the Purchase option.

Find 'Notora' in the Shop

Advertisement

Step 4: A dialog box will appear, prompting the users to confirm their purchase. Upon doing so, the diamonds will be deducted.

A dialog box appears asking the users to confirm the purchase

Players will be able to able to equip Notora from the Character section.

Also Read: 5 best female characters in Free Fire as of November 2020