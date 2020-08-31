Novaking’s PUBG Mobile ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

The mobile gaming industry has witnessed rapid growth, which has laid the foundation for the multi-faceted development of games like PUBG Mobile. The eSports scene of the title has also expanded exponentially, which has set the tone for creating content. Some of these creators and streamers are immensely popular and are looked up to by players.

Rahul Dhankhar, popularly known as Novaking, is a famous PUBG Mobile content creators from India. He is also the part of the Esport organisation — Element Esports. In this article, we look into his PUBG Mobile ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

Novaking’s PUBG Mobile ID

His PUBG Mobile ID is 565939622, and his IGN is Nøvaking.

Novaking’s stats

His stats in squads this season

Season 14

In the current season, Novaking is placed in the Ace tier and has played 499 squad matches. He has ended victorious in 150 of those, translating to a win rate of 30.1%. The YouTuber has also notched 2,285 kills and maintained a splendid K/D ratio of 4.58. He has also played four duo matches and ended once in the top ten.

His tiers in the ongoing season

Season 13

His stats in squads (Season 13)

Novaking played 840 squad matches in the previous season and got 271 chicken dinners for a K/D ratio of 4.15. He had also featured in 33 solo matches and attained 50 kills. He played one duo match.

Novaking's setup

According to his channel description, Novaking uses the iPhone XS Max and Sennheiser HD 380 pro headset.

His YouTube channel

Novaking started his journey in YouTube in 2016, creating content on Mini Militia, which was quite popular back then. Later, he switched to PUBG Mobile after its release. Currently, he boasts 472k subscribers and over 63 million views combined. Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media accounts

He is active on Instagram. Click here to visit his profile.

He also has a Discord server, which you can join by clicking here.

