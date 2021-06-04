Now.gg review: Top features for upcoming mobile cloud gaming platform

A new platform-as-a-service (PaaS) is set to be released by a mobile cloud company, now.gg.

This is the world’s first-ever PaaS platform that utilizes the Arm Android servers model, nowCloud OS, to enable game developers to incorporate their titles into the existing Android apps and help build cloud-native in the future.

The main aim of now.gg is to remove the previous constraints posed by low-end mobile devices by uniting every single mobile gamer under the same umbrella. With now.gg, game developers worldwide can easily release their titles on a single platform, from where users can enjoy their favorite games with just a single tap.

Top features of now.gg

Accessibility

The real-time loading mechanics in the games (Image via now.gg)

Among all the mobile devices globally, almost 60% are low to mid-end, which poses a massive barrier between the player and the game. Titles with high performance and storage requirements often fail to run on such devices. But with now.gg, these constraints can easily be avoided.

Due to the cloud platform streaming the game data in real-time, the user no longer needs to download or have a high-end mobile device to enjoy their games. This broadens the horizon for mobile gamers, as billions of users in the mobile community can now enjoy their favorite game titles.

All-in-one experience

While the idea of streaming the game and being able to play it without downloading the actual title is fascinating, it won’t be of much help if there are only a few titles available to go through.

Previously, for PC games, Google took a similar initiative in creating Stadia. Stadia is a cloud platform that allows players worldwide to play their favorite titles without downloading them. But what made it much more appealing is the accessibility to any and every title that adopted the cloud platform.

Similarly, now.gg will showcase all the existing and new titles released by the partnered game developers in one app.

Freedom of pay

While many games have microtransaction features, players from particular regions worldwide are often unable to pay with their domestic payment method.

But now.gg, gives users freedom of purchase through various in-app payment methods. They can pay through any digital wallet, game top-ups, and cryptocurrency. With this, the constraint of individual regions unable to make purchases is eradicated.

Ease of sharing

Previously, to share gameplay, users had to go through many rigorous processes of streaming. But with now.gg, anyone can share their game with another person with a single tap.

Users can even play games through now.gg on third-party apps, such as Discord and Snapchat, without leaving the platform.

Strong story-driven titles

The loading screen of Disney Heroes Battle Mode (Image via now.gg)

While now.gg provides many exciting games, all the titles bring different flavors to the table. As some bring the essence of true RPG gameplay, others come with high-performing story-rich gameplay.

For example, in Disney Heroes Battle Mode, players have to fight through several enemies in different chapters to determine how a game got glitched as the characters got stuck in one game.

This shows the true potential that now.gg can harness by bringing all the potential titles under one banner.

While these are the main focus behind the making of the mobile cloud platform, now.gg, it surely will bring much more to the table as the world awaits its release. With leading game developers such as Perfect World, PerBlue, and Lilith Games adopting now.gg for future releases, more developers are sure to follow.

Edited by Ravi Iyer