Now that the Fortnite Crew skins have been revealed, are they worth it?

The next Fortnite Crew exclusive has finally released, and it boasts an exclusive Green Arrow skin, alongside a handful of goodies.

The full content of the Forntite Crew includes 1,000 V-Bucks and access to the Battle Pass for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5. This all comes at the cost of a recurring monthly fee of $11.99.

From one island to another, Green Arrow has arrived.



From one island to another, Green Arrow has arrived.

Fortnite Crew Evaluation

Previous evaluations of the Fortnite Crew subscription ultimately relied on guesswork, as it was impossible to know the full value until players could finally see what the included content looked like.

Not including the skin, this month’s Fortnite crew subscription includes 1,000 V-Bucks and the BattlePass. Put together, these two items alone cost 1,950 V-Bucks (around $16.00) and refunds 1,500 V-Bucks through the BattlePass. If V-Bucks are the only thing players care about, the Fortnite Crew Subscription nets players a total of 3,450 V-Bucks (around $27.98), all for the monthly cost of $11.99.

However, this is mostly because of the Battle Pass, and next month, when the next payment is due, most players will already have the Battle Pass. This will take the overall value down to just the 1,000 V-Bucks and actually result in players losing value on the subscription. Paying $12.00 for something worth just $8.00 is generally considered a poor decision.

The problems with evaluating the skin

The January Crew Pack - DC’s Green Arrow - is now being granted to active Fortnite Crew subscribers.



The January Crew Pack - DC's Green Arrow - is now being granted to active Fortnite Crew subscribers.

But all of this excludes the value of the skin. The exclusive skin included with the subscription is the main selling point, and it’s one of those things that is somewhat difficult to evaluate.

For example, someone who has read every Green Arrow comic, binge watches the Arrow TV-Show and has a Green Arrow costume they wear at anime and comic conventions is likely going to place more value on this skin than someone who doesn’t know the character.

Further complicating matters is the fact that Fortnite players can only equip one skin at a time. This means that using the Green Arrow skin means not using every other skin purchased beforehand. Anyone who already has a favorite skin they use will likewise not really care about adding another one they aren’t going to like as much.

As a general rule, Fortnite players curious about the Fortnite Crew subscription should wait and see what’s actually in it before buying it, and cancel it as soon as you get what you want out of it. This might actually make more sense if players think of it like a once-a-month special bundle that players can buy if they like, and not a cost they should factor in.

Trying to appraise the Green Arrow bundle

The most important thing to consider is how players personally feel about the skin included, but personal opinion, aside there are some worthwhile comparisons to see how the skin holds up.

Currently, the Kratos Skin Bundle is being sold for 2,200 V-Bucks and includes a skin, glider, back bling, pickaxe, and emote.

The Green Arrow Bundle includes the skin, a glider, back bling, pickaxe, and a contrail. The Green Arrow Bundle also comes with it the tacit value of having the promise of never being resold, cementing its exclusive value. All skins function somewhat like a status symbol, but this one will never have its status diminished with later sales.

Altogether, it’s probably fair to appraise the Green Arrow Skin Bundle alone as being worth slightly more than the 2,200 V-Bucks with one major caveat.

As these are all digital goods, their value does not hold anywhere outside of the group of players who care about skins on Fortnite. When all added together, the 5,650 V-Bucks worth of value (about $39.98) only exists on Fortnite and only has value among people who care about Fortnite skins.