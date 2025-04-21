Oblivion Remastered exists, Bethesda to reveal more tomorrow

By Sambit Pal
Modified Apr 21, 2025 16:00 GMT
oblivion remastered trailer bethesda
Oblivion Remastered might come out tomorrow (Image via Bethesda Softoworks)

After years of speculation and leaks about an Unreal Engine 5 Oblivion remake (titled "The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered" according to leaks), Bethesda Softworks has finally confirmed the game today. This announcement comes on the heels of a rather big leak of promotional images from last week. With a bunch of demonstrative screenshots and box cover arts, the leaked images not only cemented Virtuos as the studio behind it, but also how a Deluxe Edition might bundle the DLCs in a model similar to the original.

At any rate, a tweet from Bethesda Softworks has now finally broken the studio's silence on the existence of Oblivion Remastered. The further concrete lead the devs gave us is that there will be another big reveal, "Tomorrow", meaning April 22, at 11:00 am EST.

Oblivion Remastered might release tomorrow, or get a release date tomorrow

A lot of leaks and rumors, most recently from industry insider Jeff Grubb, have teased that Oblivion Remastered will be shadow-dropped sometime this April (2025). The latest consensus among various leakers and insiders was that Oblivion Remastered is coming sometime this week (April 21 - 27, 2025).

For Bethesda's first-ever acknowledgement that this UE5 remake project exists at all, this tweet is also quite cryptic. Rather than giving us anything concrete, it only says "Tomorrow", which might mean a trailer drop tomorrow, or the full monty — the entire game could be coming out tomorrow.

The same Imgur album leak from the Virtuos website last week also implies that this will be a day-one Game Pass title. However, that would also generally mean you would have to shell out some money on top to play the expansions (crucially, Knights of the Nine and Shivering Isles).

Further details are en route tomorrow, at the given hour: 11:00 am EST (8:00 am PST). If the game doesn't outright go live at that time, we'll most likely have a concrete release date by then. Until then, you can peruse a full timeline of rumors and leaks on this UE5 Oblivion Remaster project, including speculative gameplay details.

About the author
Sambit Pal

Sambit Pal

Sambit Pal is an esports Journalist on Gaming and MMO at Sportskeeda. He has Master's degree in English Literature. In his spare time, he is an amateur sleuth trying to trace the Riven Mafia in Warframe, and a recovering Bethesda modding addict. He also secretly enjoys action Roguelites, a severe lack of gitting gud notwithstanding.

Edited by Sambit Pal
