The Elven Maiden quest in Oblivion Remastered begins once you join the Thieves Guild, fence 100 Gold worth of stolen items, and complete the Untaxing the Poor quest. After that, head to the Imperial City Waterfront and speak to Armand Christophe after midnight. That’s when you receive this contract — to steal a bust from a chapel in Cheydinhal. However, it’s not just a simple grab-and-go; things can get messy very quickly.

Here’s how to complete the Elven Maiden quest in Oblivion Remastered.

Elven Maiden quest walkthrough in Oblivion Remastered

Interact with Hieronymus Lex to frame Myvryna (Image via Bethesda)

Steal Llathasa’s bust from Cheydinhal

Your target is the chapel in Cheydinhal. The bust is sitting inside the undercroft, but the door has an Average lock, so take some lockpicks with you. Once you unlock it, hug the left wall — it leads straight to the tomb where the bust is found, simply lying about.

You will see a guard walking around down there. If you’ve got Chameleon or Invisibility, use them so you don’t get caught. Grab the bust and head back to the Imperial City.

Armand’s missing, Methredhel gives the update

When you get back to the Waterfront, Armand is gone, and there are guards everywhere. Look for Methredhel — she’s usually near the spot where Armand meets people. She informs you that someone set Armand up, and now the guards are after him.

The one who ratted him out is Myvryna Arano, a new Thieves Guild member. So now, you’re not just a thief — you’re setting someone up.

Plant the bust in Myvryna’s house

Myvryna’s house is close by where Armand sets his camp. Enter it without being seen, and head to the cupboard near her bed — that’s where you need to stash the bust. This bit is not hard; just make sure she’s not inside when you go in. Once you've stashed the bust, leave Myvryna's house to find Hieronymus Lex, the guard captain who is after Armand.

Convince Lex to check Myvryna's house

Lex won’t believe you right away. You need to get his Disposition up to 70 first. Use bribes or play the persuasion game. Once he likes you enough, tell him Myvryna has the bust. He’ll go check her house, find the bust, and arrest her. Just watch the scene play out — you don’t need to do anything else here.

Meet Armand again

Meet Armand and conclude the Elven Maiden quest (Image via Bethesda)

Once Myvryna is taken care of, Armand shows up again at midnight at his usual Waterfront spot. Talk to him, and he’ll give you your reward: 100 Gold, a promotion to Bandit, and access to a new fence, Dar Jee in Leyawiin.

This concludes our guide on the Elven Maiden quest in Oblivion Remastered.

