Oblivion Remastered walkthrough: How to complete Malacath quest 

In Oblivion Remastered, the Malacath quest is one of those Daedric side missions that are worth your time, not just for the story, but also for the solid reward you receive: the Warhammer Volendrung. It begins with a clear goal — freeing Enslaved Ogres — and it’s not too difficult if you know the steps.

Here’s everything you need to know to finish the Malacath quest in Oblivion Remastered.

Malacath quest walkthrough in Oblivion Remastered

Whereabouts for Malacath's Shrine (Image via Bethesda Softworks/Youtube/@Sipder)

You must be at least level 10 to start this quest. Once you reach level 10, go to the Malacath Shrine, located west of Kvatch in the Anvil region. To activate the quest, you must offer Troll Fat at the shrine.

You can get Troll Fat by killing trolls found around the map. Loot their bodies for Troll Fat. Alternatively, you can buy it from vendors in Imperial City. Once you have it and are at level 10, return to the shrine and offer it to initiate the quest.

Finding Lord Drad and getting the mine key

Lord Drad in Oblivion Remastered (Image via Bethesda Softworks/Youtube/@Sipder)

The quest requires you to free the Ogres held by Lord Drad. His estate is southeast of the Malacath Shrine. When you get there, enter the estate and find Lord Drad on the first floor. Talk to him and choose the option “I admire your efforts” to learn where the ogres are being held — in Bleak Mine.

Before leaving the estate, find the key to Bleak Mine on a table in the dining area on the ground floor. You must have this key to free the Ogres.

Freeing the Ogres in Bleak Mine

Go to Bleak Mine and use the key to enter. Inside, you will face guards. Kill them and search their bodies for cage keys. Use those keys to unlock the cages and free the ogres.

Important: Do not kill any ogres yourself. If you do, the quest will fail, and you will lose the chance to get Volendrung. If guards kill ogres during fights, the quest will not fail.

Finishing the quest

After freeing the ogres, they will force Lord and Lady Drad to work in the fields. Then return to the Malacath Shrine to complete the Malacath quest and get your reward — the Warhammer Volendrung.

That’s everything you need to complete the Malacath quest in Oblivion Remastered.

