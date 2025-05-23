How to obtain Oghma Infinium in Oblivion Remastered

The Oghma Infinium in Oblivion Remastered is a reward tied to Hermaeus Mora, the Daedric Prince of knowledge and memory. To get this artifact, you must complete his specific Daedric quest, and it’s not a simple task. This is the last Daedric Shrine quest in the game, and you must follow a few key steps to unlock and complete it.

Ad

Here is a quick guide for obtaining the Oghma Infinium in Oblivion Remastered.

A guide to obtaining the Oghma Infinium in Oblivion Remastered

Requirements before starting the quest

Before you can begin Hermaeus Mora’s quest, make sure:

Your character is at least Level 20.

You’ve completed all 14 other Daedric Shrine quests.

You’ve given one Daedric artifact to Martin during the Blood of the Daedra quest.

Ad

Trending

Only after completing these steps will the quest become available.

Where to find Hermaeus Mora’s shrine

Reaching Hermaeus Mora’s shrine (Image via Bethesda Softworks /Youtube/@ Sam Bram)

The Shrine of Hermaeus Mora is located in the Jerall Mountains, northwest of the Imperial City. Once you reach the shrine and meet all the necessary conditions, speak to Hermaeus Mora. He will give you a Soul Gem and a version of the Soul Trap spell. You will then be tasked with soul-trapping and killing one individual from each of the ten races in the game.

Ad

Ensure you cast the spell before defeating each target. If the spell isn’t active, the soul won’t be captured and won’t count toward the quest.

Read also: Oblivion Remastered walkthrough: How to complete Umaril the Unfeathered quest

Where to find all ten races easily

Instead of searching the entire map, the easiest method is to visit Peryite’s Shrine, located southwest of the Imperial City. If you’ve already been there during the Spell Breaker quest, you’ll be familiar with the place.

Ad

At Peryite’s Shrine, you’ll find followers representing all ten races. Cast the Soul Trap spell on each one, then kill them. Their souls will fill the gem, and you’ll meet the quest’s requirements without needing to travel across Cyrodiil.

Claiming the Oghma Infinium

Oghma Infinium in Oblivion Remastered (Image via Bethesda Softworks /Youtube/@ Sam Bram)

After you’ve collected all ten souls, return to Hermaeus Mora. He will reward you with the Oghma Infinium. Using the book grants a permanent +10 bonus to three skills and two attributes, depending on the path you choose. You can only select one path, and then the book disappears.

Ad

Here are the options:

1) Path of Steel

Strength

Speed

Blade

Blunt

Heavy Armor

2) Path of Shadow

Agility

Speed

Sneak

Security

Light Armor

3) Path of Spirit

Intelligence

Willpower

Destruction

Conjuration

Restoration

Choose the option that best suits your character build. That’s all you need to do to obtain the Oghma Infinium in Oblivion Remastered.

Check out: Oblivion Remastered walkthrough: How to complete Untaxing the Poor quest

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. With a background in civil engineering, his passion for gaming and technology began with his childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During his college years, he juggled late-night tech reviews with playing titles like FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant, even competing in tournaments for these games.



When he’s not diving into the gaming world, Rishi enjoys strumming his guitar, blending his love for music with his creative pursuits. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.