Oblivion Remastered walkthrough: How to complete Umaril the Unfeathered quest 

Umaril the Unfeathered quest in Oblivion Remastered is the final mission in the Knights of the Nine DLC. You’re sent to defeat Umaril, a powerful Ayleid sorcerer-lord, but before fighting him, you must push through Garlas Malatar — an old ruin filled with enemies and a few tricky paths.

Here’s how to complete Umaril the Unfeathered quest in Oblivion Remastered.

The quest begins (Image via Bethesda Softworks/Youtube/@GuidingLight)

Entering Garlas Malatar

Start from the Priory of the Nine and go northwest of Anvil. You’ll find Garlas Malatar across a bridge. Once you get close, your fellow Knights will show up outside the entrance. Walk across the bridge and enter through the stone door.

Inside, take the path on the left. You’ll fight some Aurorans in a chamber. Look to your left again and press the stone block on the altar to open a path forward. Keep following that route while letting the knights lead. They’ll clear out enemies and show the right way.

Reaching the barrier chamber

Eventually, you’ll enter Garlas Malatar, Ceysel. There’s a chamber here where Aurorans will keep spawning due to a smoke barrier. Don’t waste time fighting all of them. Instead, take the staircase on your left, go up, and destroy the orb on the rafters. That stops the spawns and opens the next area — Carac Abaran.

Climbing to Umaril

Move through Carac Abaran until you reach a green-lit chamber. Wait a few seconds, and stairs will rise from the ground. Go up, and at the top, you’ll find Umaril.

The Boss fight and ending

Duel with Umaril in Umaril the Unfeathered quest (Image via Bethesda Softworks/Youtube/@GuidingLight)

Umaril fights with magic and melee. Stay close, block, and hit back until you drop him. This only kills his body. Use the Blessing of Talos (you should already have it). This teleports you into the spirit realm to fight Umaril again. He’s more aggressive but follows the same pattern. After defeating his spirit, you’ll return to the world. Back in the Priory of the Nine, a cutscene will kick in.

After talking with the other Knights (Spirits) inside, you’ll get up and leave. Sir Thedret will meet you outside, looking completely shocked — you died in the fight and were somehow reborn. Walk outside to see your companions waiting. Sir Thedret will deliver a short, dramatic speech recognizing your return and victory. He calls it a miracle — you’ve defeated Umaril, come back to life, and reclaimed the Crusader Relics.

That concludes our guide for Umaril the Unfeathered quest.

