Oblivion Remastered walkthrough: How to complete Prince of Madness quest

Prince of Madness in Oblivion Remastered is the final quest from the Shivering Isles DLC. It starts right after you finish The End of Order, where you defeat Jyggalag. Once that’s done and his speech ends, this quest begins. There’s no need to find a quest giver or explore anything new — just head to New Sheoth Palace.

Ad

Here’s how to complete the Prince of Madness quest in Oblivion Remastered.

Note: The article offers the writer's views, and gameplay may vary.

Prince of Madness quest walkthrough in Oblivion Remastered

Haskill in Prince of Madness quest (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

After Jyggalag disappears, go to the palace. Haskill will be waiting near the throne. Talk to him. This starts the dialogue for the Prince of Madness quest. You’ll be told about your responsibilities now that you’re the ruler of the Shivering Isles. There’s no combat here — this part is mostly dialogue. The quest is simple but important. You become the official ruler. From now on, you’re the Madgod.

Ad

Trending

Quest progress and decision making

Once you're seated on the throne, the Isles recognize you as the new Sheogorath. Haskill explains that as ruler, you’ll have to handle conflicts that happen across the Shivering Isles.

You’ll get choices:

You can go yourself to resolve a situation and get 1000 gold.

Or you can send guards, which gives you 500 gold.

That’s the main responsibility part. You won’t get forced into every situation, but from time to time, Haskill will show up again with news of something happening. It’s your choice to act or delegate.

Ad

Read also — Oblivion Remastered walkthrough: How to complete Malacath quest

All rewards from the Prince of Madness quest in Oblivion Remastered

Once the quest ends and you’re crowned, a few things will change in the Shivering Isles. These changes are permanent and tied to your new status as the ruler.

Here’s everything that unlocks:

Sword of Jyggalag – Found behind the throne after sitting on it.

– Found after sitting on it. Sheogorath’s Regalia – This is added to your inventory automatically after you sit on the throne.

– This is after you sit on the throne. Court healer – Found inside the palace. He will restore your attributes, health, and magicka for free.

– Found inside the palace. He will for free. Summon a dancer – You can request a dancer for your throne room at any time.

– You can at any time. Golden Saints and Dark Seducers – These guards can now be summoned to follow you as companions .

– These guards can now . Haskill’s random appearances – He may show up from time to time to give you a task to protect a town. Completing it gives gold based on your level .

– He may show up from time to time to give you a task to protect a town. Completing it gives . All Obelisks of Order are removed , and Knights of Order stop spawning in the game.

, and in the game. The Fringe returns to normal, and you can now fast travel to Cyrodiil from anywhere in the Shivering Isles again.

Ad

You’ll also get the following extra powers:

Sheogorath’s Protection – A power unique to the ruler.

– A power unique to the ruler. Weather Control – Change the weather in the Isles.

– Change the weather in the Isles. Free healing – As mentioned, the court healer gives you a full recovery.

Check out — How to obtain Oghma Infinium in Oblivion Remastered

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. With a background in civil engineering, his passion for gaming and technology began with his childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During his college years, he juggled late-night tech reviews with playing titles like FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant, even competing in tournaments for these games.



When he’s not diving into the gaming world, Rishi enjoys strumming his guitar, blending his love for music with his creative pursuits. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.