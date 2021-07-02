Ocean sunfish in Animal Crossing: New Horizons — How to catch it and its value in the game

Animal Crossing has a rather interesting rotation of flora and fauna in the game. The seasonal rotation of certain gameplay elements in Animal Crossing games is quite realistic and makes it all the more interesting.

The month of July will see the gradual arrival of a host of new aquatic life, including fish and deep-sea creatures in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Right in time for the Fishing Tourney, the game currently features some exquisite catches in the form of exotic aquatic life.

For instance, there is the Napoleon fish, the Blue Martin, and of course, the Ocean Sunfish. The first two can fetch a price of 10000 Bells if caught, making them a desirable prize for the players.

Although the Ocean Sunfish does not fetch as much, the selling price is still reasonable, and the thrill of catching this rare shark variant makes it worth the while.

Catching the Ocean Sunfish in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The Ocean Sunfish is rare and can only be found in summer, i.e., from July to September in the Northern Hemisphere and from January to March in the Southern Hemisphere. It can only be seen from 4 AM to 9 PM..

As expected, sea or ocean fish can usually be spotted near the pier. With a particularly large shadow and fin, the Ocean Sunfish is relatively easy to spot. If equipped with proper bait, players can easily catch it.

To make the Ocean Sunfish appear, players will have to craft Fish Bait using Manila Clams. Throwing this into the sea will summon a variety of fish, so players must be patient until the right one arrives (remember, the Ocean Sunfish is of the rare variety).

Being the least valuable member of the shark family, this quite magnificent (not to mention enormous) fish can only fetch 4000 Bells if sold at Nook's Cranny. For a few extra bucks, players can sell it to C.J., the beaver who hosts the Fishing Tourney.

Now that gamers know what the stakes are, it is time to go over how to catch this monster.

