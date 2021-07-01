Animal Crossing: New Horizons 4K update teased?

The official Animal Crossing Twitter page has been sharing 4K screenshots, alluding to the possibility of a future update that could also involve the much-rumored Nintendo Switch Pro.

Fans hoped E3 would throw more light on these rumors. Sadly, Nintendo failed to address their plans for Animal Crossing: New Horizons and the veracity around the Nintendo Switch Pro.

Can you believe it's the last day of June? And it's been a year since I started helping Mr. Nook send these messages! Well...I'll spend a little time today reminiscing, but I'll still be hard at work helping you all with your islands. Oh, it's so fun, I hardly consider it work! pic.twitter.com/ZrNvYAIEVD — Isabelle (@animalcrossing) June 30, 2021

However, the 4K screenshots were enough for the internet to run rampant. While we know nothing for sure, history suggests that Nintendo will definitely come up with an upgraded version of their hit handheld, and the 4K screenshots might be the last clue in this unsolved puzzle.

Hi there! I hope you're having a great weekend. Maybe spending some time near the water or on a boat? What a coincidence! Nook Shopping is offering some fun seasonal Dragon Boat Festival items from now through the 14th! The festival itself is celebrated on June 14th. Have fun! pic.twitter.com/JBPwbX8aCF — Isabelle (@animalcrossing) June 6, 2021

What is the truth behind an upgraded version of Animal Crossing and Nintendo Switch?

All screenshots available on the official Animal Crossing page, going as far back as January this year, project a 4K resolution which wasn't available earlier, implying that Nintendo has been running tests on the upgrade.

4K resolution posts were visible as far back as the beginning of 2021 (Image via Crossing channel)

The official Japanese Twitter page for the title, however, was rather careful and avoided giving away any clues to what's happening behind the doors.

Patrons of the game were inquisitive as the screenshots showed the background in greater detail, which wasn't the case earlier as the resolution was restricted to 1080p.

Nintendo has been shuffling between 1080p and 4K posts ever since March (Image via Crossing channel)

Even though Nintendo has kept everything under wraps, a massive jump in resolution can't be an anomaly. It just reiterates that Nintendo has an update in the oven that will roll out sooner rather than later.

More importantly, while E3 Direct didn't mention Animal Crossing at all, Doug Bowser iterated later that Nintendo hasn't forgotten one of their most successful titles ever and that Animal Crossing will see more interesting updates and activities.

Consoles like the Xbox Series S/X and PlayStation 5 have up the ante with their hardware output, the 4 K screenshots are just a reminder that Nintendo has been working on enhancing the gaming experience for its ardent followers.

It's only a matter of time before Nintendo spills the beans around its plans for both the Switch console and Animal Crossing.

