"Of all colors?": xQc takes a jab at RFLCT while playing Super Mario Party with Valkyrae

Felix "xQc" Lengyel made a joke about RLFCT with unfortunate timing, as Rachel "Valkyrae" Hofstetter joined the call right at that very instant.

Receiving some awkward reactions, his chat laughed at the energy that subsequently filled the Discord call right after. The streamer was set to play Super Mario Party with Valkyrae, Thomas "Sykkuno," Leslie "Fuslie" Fu.

Awkward reactions fill the air after xQc makes a RFLCT joke

During a recent stream, Felix "xQc" Lengyel, Thomas "Sykkuno," and Leslie "Fuslie" Fu were slated to play Super Mario Party together. The trio were looking for a fourth person to join them.

Charles "MoistCr1TiKaL" White Jr. was supposed to tune in, but ended up hopping onto another group's Super Mario Party session. As the three scrambled to find a fourth player, xQc spotted a message from Rachel "Valkyrae" Hofstetter telling them that she would be down to play.

Sykkuno was happy to hear the news earlier, but was not expecting her to join. He explained,

"She had a headache earlier because she was wearing blue contacts."

xQc, upon hearing what he said, softly whispered out an "oh." His viewers immediately started spamming the chat with laughing emotes, as he continued to say:

"Of all colors huh? So is that like, some sort of new line of product?"

Fuslie, who heard what he said, awkwardly said "Oh," into her microphone. Unfortunately for xQc, Valkyrae had joined the voice call right before he made the joke, echoing the awkward "Oh" made by Fuslie.

The other streamers in the call moved on from the topic, while xQc sat blank-faced at the reaction. Meanwhile, his chat had fully devolved into laughter at his words.

Screenshot of xQc's chat after his RFLCT joke (Image via Twitch/xQcOW)

Other streamers have chimed in about RFLCT

xQc isn't the only streamer who has cracked jokes about the RFLCT situation. Matthew "Mizkif" Rinaudo and Ludwig Ahgren have both taken a jab at Valkyrae, although the lot seem to remain good friends as it was done light-heartedly.

c ☀︎ @finallyrae

: you see, i used so much of my blue light cream it just infused with my eyeballs. now i deflect blue light from screens automatically.



you’re done, you’re done 👤: how are your eyes blue wtf #rae : you see, i used so much of my blue light cream it just infused with my eyeballs. now i deflect blue light from screens automatically.you’re done, you’re done 👤: how are your eyes blue wtf#rae: you see, i used so much of my blue light cream it just infused with my eyeballs. now i deflect blue light from screens automatically.you’re done, you’re done https://t.co/1QwxVg7O3k

Valkyrae herself made a joke about RFLCT, after wearing a pair of blue lenses on stream. She has seemingly moved on from the controversy and is back to regular streaming.

