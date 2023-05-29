Official International Genshin Impact TCG Tournament: Astra Carnival prize pool, regions and more

On May 29, 2023, Genshin Impact officials announced their first international event for the Genius Invokation TCG tournament, "Astra Carnival: The Prince Cup." The tournament series is scheduled for the latter half of 2023 to unite the best talents to battle for glory with their custom decks. Players from all over the world are invited to join a fun and competitive journey in six regional championships and several invitational tournaments, with an impressive prize pool.

The Genius Invokation TCG tournament will be the first international event organized by HoYoverse, which will see players from all over the world compete in regional championships and invitational tournaments, with a prize pool of more than $270,000 USD.

Genius Invokation TCG is an end-game mode added to the game in December 2022. It was meant to combine the fun of elemental reactions in combat with strategy developments using cards. In the latest Genshin Impact 3.7 update, the mode has already added over 60 new cards and two game modes, captivating players and setting the stage for the exhilarating tournament.

Tournament match schedule announcement (Image via HoYoverse)

The Astra Carnival: The Prince Cup will comprise six regional tournaments and three cross-regional invitationals. The regionals will take place between June and September, where the top contenders from the “Cat’s Tail Gathering” community tournaments and wildcard competitions will fight against each other for the regional championship. The quarter-finalists will get the chance to compete on-site, with live broadcasts available on multiple platforms, including the official AstraCarnival Twitter, YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok channels.

Victors and top contenders of the regionals, as well as community tournaments, will also get invited to attend the invitationals scheduled for June, August, and December. They will also get to showcase their skills in exhibition matches to entertain the international crowd.

The tournament also allows members of the Genshin Impact community to host their own non-official Genius Invokation TCG tournaments. HoYoverse provides support and guidance to those who want to organize their own events, promote community engagement, and foster an inclusive environment. Click here for more information.

Overall, this international tournament is a significant milestone for Genshin Impact and its devoted fan base. The series will kick off with regionals in Korea, Europe, and North America, so the community can expect to watch some thrilling matches and fierce competition. Readers should stay tuned for more information and follow AstraCarnival's socials to keep up with all the action.

