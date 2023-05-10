Top 5 Genshin Impact 3.7 leaks: Upcoming banner, events, and announcements

Players have experienced Genshin Impact version 3.6 and are looking forward to future patches already. The new version 3.7 is expected to be launched on May 24, 2023, and will bring new and recurring content for players to enjoy. Several leaks from different sources have circulated relevant information about the upcoming update. From Kirara's debut to new events and rerun banners, there is a lot to look forward in version 3.7.

This article will discuss the top five leaks that have caught the attention of Genshin Impact fans, providing an outline of what to expect in the upcoming update.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Top 5 Genshin Impact 3.7 leaks players should know about

5) Yoimiya Story Quest and Kaveh's Hangout

A recent leak from Genshin Intel has mentioned that Yoimiya will be getting another Story Quest Act, making her the only non-Archon character to get such treatment. During the first one, everything revolves around her asking Traveler to help prepare the next batch of fireworks. This quest also unveils the bond Inazuman people have with fireworks and how it can mend an old conflict between a runway and his guard friend.

Furthermore, the same source has also claimed that Kaveh's Hangout event will also drop in Genshin Impact 3.7 update.

4) New TCG character cards

Genius Invokation TCG will get a major update soon, as leaks claim that around 10 new TCG cards are on their way. This includes Archon, NPC, Sumeru-themed action, and many more types of cards.

All four of the Archons (Venti, Zhongli, Ei, and Nahida) will get their own character and talent items. This will offer Genshin Impact TCG fanatics to add variation to their playstyle.

3) Upcoming events

Genshin Impact officials tend to organize one main and several smaller events for each version, and 3.7 update is going to be no exception. Based on recent leaks, the main event for this patch, Seven Saint Summoning, will be held in every available nation of Tevyat.

In it, players will get to interact with a variety of units in their respective nations, including a new character from Fontaine, who will be called Charlotte. This character will bring tons of lore content to the title.

Although it is still not clear what game modes will be available in the main event, here is a list of everything that is expected to return in version 3.7:

Fayz Trials

Divine Ingenuity

Legend of the Vagabond Sword

2) New 4-star Character Kirara

Reliable leakers such as Team China and Mero have shared information and leaked gameplay footage concerning a new four-star character. Kirara. She is a Nekomata (Cat Spirit) who wields Dendro vision and makes her living as a delivery courier in Inazuma.

This character's leaked kit and footage have offered details on all her abilities and Ascension Passive. Based on the gameplay footage, Kirara is a Dendro shielder who can generate strong shields and has great AoE (area of effect) burst capabilities. Her elemental skill features a pretty cool transformation where Kirara can climb walls quickly and deal Dendro damage by ramming enemies.

1) Potential 5-star reruns

Reliable sources, such as SYP and HutaoLover, have confirmed that the following characters will present themselves on upcoming banners:

Phase I

Yae Miko (five-star)

Yoimiya (five-star)

Chongyun (four-star)

Kirara (four-star)

Yunjin (four-star)

Phase II

Alhaitham (five-star)

Kazuha (five-star)

Yaoyao (four-star)

Heizou (four-star)

Xiangling (four-star)

HoYoverse could make official announcements regarding some or all of this content in the next Special Program. That said, no matter how popular, these leaks are still subject to change. Hence, players should take this information with a grain of salt.

