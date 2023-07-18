"Oh very creepy! Especially the smiling one": Reddit reacts after player nails Lady Dimitrescu cosplay from Resident Evil

Esports & Gaming
By Amitesh Dhar
Modified Jul 18, 2023 01:29 GMT
It's not easy to perfect the Lady Dimitrescu cosplay from Resident Evil Village (Image via Reddit/KawaBarker)

Reddit is no stranger to seeing individuals come up with their own renditions of a Lady Dimitrescu cosplay following the popularity of Resident Evil. People coming up with cosplays pertaining to a certain character of a franchise often reflects how popular it is amongst the fanbase. When it comes to making a Lady Dimitrescu cosplay, the process is slightly difficult because of the multiple makeup elements involved.

Resident Evil, as a franchise, has been in the market for a very long time. This character in question was first seen in Resident Evil Village, which went live back in 2021. Modeled after Countess Bathory, Lady Dimitrescu was quick to grab the public eye, primarily because of the character design.

A Lady Dimitrescu cosplay leaves the Resident Evil community swooning on Reddit

Tried to make creepy Lady Dimitrescu cosplay by u/kawabarker in residentevil

The cosplay in question was created by an individual with the username KawaBarker on Reddit. What makes this cosplay stand out from the others is how the individual managed to get all the various elements absolutely correct.

From the pearl necklace and earrings to the nails on their hand, this Lady Dimitrescu cosplay had it all.

What's more interesting about this cosplay is that in Resident Evil Village, the character sports a very creepy smile, which lends her an odd charm. In this cosplay, the creator captured that same grin, which according to many people, brought the character to life.

Others commended the creator for perfecting the lighting and the camera angles while clicking the picture. Most opined that the images of the Lady Dimitrescu cosplay were screenshots from the game rather than the cosplay itself.

Fans reacted very positively to the cosplay, with most commending the creator on how accurately they portrayed the character in real life. While there are a lot of cosplayers out there, not many can bring Lady Dimitrescu to life like KawaBarker.

A similar success story was seen on Reddit a few weeks back, where a cosplayer created a Lilith cosplay from Diablo 4. The individual went on to make most of the parts used in the cosplay. Furthermore, their cosplay was used during France's Diablo 4 launch party.

To conclude, cosplays take a lot of time and effort. While many can create cosplays from scratch, not everyone is as scrupulous and passionate. Considering the immaculate detail on this Lady Dimitrescu cosplay, it's clear why fans of the franchise on Reddit fell in love with it.

