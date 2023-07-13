"You are literally her": Diablo 4 fans stunned after cosplayer brings Lilith to life

Lilith, the Blessed Mother, is the primary antagonist in Diablo 4. Over the past few months, the character has become so popular that cosplayers around the world have tried to recreate her attire in real life. While most of these individuals have managed to do a stellar job, one cosplayer stood out from the rest. It's safe to say that she brought Lilith to life.

The artist, better known as Cinderys, has been doing cosplays for a while now. She was commissioned by Blizzard Entertainment to create a Lilith cosplay for a Diablo 4 launch party, and she absolutely delivered. Her social media post featuring the cosplay made its way to Reddit, and fans of the franchise loved what they saw.

Diablo 4 cosplayer recreates Lilith cosplay with stunning detail

Before going forward, readers should note that Cinderys is a professional cosplayer. This Lilith cosplay that she did was a result of a commission from Blizzard and SteelSeries for the Diablo 4 launch party in France.

While there are some who would interpret this as promotion, Cinderys did upload a video on her Instagram page showcasing some of the steps that went into making the costume. So, it technically does qualify as a "cosplay."

The way Cinderys designed the entire costume was so good that people on the internet joked that she was actually Lilith and was trying to fool everyone into believing that it was all just a cosplay.

Diablo 4 fans have lauded Cinderys for the effort that she put into creating her latest work of art. Not only have they congratulated her on the effort, but they have also resorted to saying something that's commonly heard in the Sanctuary, "Blessed Mother, save us!"

The entire Diablo franchise clearly has a cult-like following, which is not surprising, considering that it's been around for so long.

Despite having released a little over a month ago, Diablo 4 has already garnered quite a fanbase, reaching over $666 million in sales within the first five days of launch.

With the Season of the Malignant set to go live in around a week, more players might just purchase the game and play it because Blizzard has delivered both in terms of the campaign and the combat. Furthermore, the developer has gone all out on promotions and has collaborated with major brands and celebrities from all over the world.

At this point, it's safe to say that this is one of the best Lilith cosplays so far. It has a professional touch to it, which further adds to the oomph factor.

Cinderys has certainly paid attention to all the details and has managed to capture Lilith in her full glory. With this cosplay, you could say that the Blessed Mother has already graced the face of the Earth.

