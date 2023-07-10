With $666,000,000 in sales within 5 days, Diablo 4 shatters records for horror games in 2023

Diablo 4 is the latest installment in the franchise and is turning out to be one of the best games to have gone live this year. It had its full release on June 6, with early access beginning on June 2. Prior to the title going live, Activision Blizzard conducted multiple beta tests that were enough to generate a lot of hype. And it was only a matter of time before the sales for the game skyrocketed.

In terms of sales, Diablo 4 pulled some really strong numbers, registering sales of more than $666 million within the first five days of launch. Given the kind of content that the game has to offer, it's no surprise that the title hit such high figures early on.

Diablo 4 is the highest selling horror game of 2023

Activision Blizzard revealed Diablo 4's earnings from the first few days of launch in a blog post. While the numbers are pretty high for the game, it couldn't quite touch the record set by The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, which sold more than $700 million worth copies within three days of launch.

Having said that, Blizzard went all out when it came to promoting this game. From KFC to BTS' Suga and Halsey, the company left no stone unturned, and their efforts showed. With the first season of the title set to go live in a little over a week, everything that Diablo 4 has to offer so far is nothing short of spectacular. Yes, there are a few issues with the game, but those can be easily overlooked.

Apart from the sales, the game has some pretty impressive numbers under its belt. As per the information revealed by the company, Diablo 4 has clocked in around 276 million hours of watch time on YouTube. Now it's unclear if this includes videos made by content creators or just with respect to those released by the developers themselves, but the numbers are pretty high.

Apart from YouTube, the game was on the #1 spot on Twitch, starting on June 2 and carrying all the way to June 9. This goes on to show how popular the game really is. While players may be stepping away from it for now because of lack of fresh content, a higher number may join once the new season goes live.

It's too early to say how the storyline for the Season of the Malignant will pan out. The main campaign has set the standards really high, and players can only hope that the seasonal storyline will follow suit. It will be interesting to see how things pan out for Diablo 4 in the upcoming days.

