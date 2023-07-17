Fortnite cosplayer turns into Syd in impeccable makeover

Cosplaying and Fortnite go hand-in-hand when it comes to creativity. Players from around the world piece together their best impersonation of their favorite character from the game and bring them to life. Over the many seasons, there have been several amazing cosplayers and cosplays that have graced the community - many of which have gone viral as well.

A few cosplays that stood out are Evie back during Chapter 3. Another is a female version of Midas done by Reddit user chlooeeeexox. Last but not least, a version of The Foundation done by MrHoltsclaw captured the imagination of the community. While these have been fan-favorites in the past, a new cosplayer with her rendition of Syd is taking over social media by storm.

Cosplayer's version of Syd in winning hearts in the Fortnite community

A cosplayer going by the name of ChrisSaturnTrue on Twitter, shared an image of his girlfriend cosplaying Syd. To add some context, she was first introduced to the Item Shop in 2022 during Chapter 3 Season 3. The Outfit in question has been inspired by a gigis_lab concept. Suffice to say that while the in-game cosmetic is good, the cosplay-version lives up to the hype as well. Here's a look at it:

As seen from the post, the cosplayer got everything right - from the neon-blue hair to the cute Back Bling that accompanies the Outfit in-game. While there are several styles associated with the Outfit, this one is considered to be the best by the majority of the community. Here's what a few fans had to say about the cosplay:

Fendi @fendione__ @ChrisSaturnTrue @gigis_lab this is the best cosplay i have ever seen in my entire life yet

Aside from fans complimenting the cosplay for being spot on, ThisIsITalk, better known as "The Fortnite Item Shop Guy," praised it as well. gigis_lab the user behind the Syd Outfit also took commented under the post to compliment the cosplay:

On that note, the Syd Outfit will no doubt gain some traction in Fortnite thanks to the cosplay. If the character wasn't already popular within the community, this has helped make her stand out from the crowd a little bit better.

How to obtain the Syd Outfit in Fortnite?

She is currently listed in the Item Shop and can be purchased along with the Beary Cuddly Bundle. It will cost 1,700 V-Bucks for users that own no part of the Bundle in question. It contains an Outfit (Syd), Back Bling (Cuddlebear Cutie), Pickaxe (Weighted Spikegloves), and Wrap (Heartwave).

For those who only want the Outfit, she can be purchased for 1,200 V-Bucks. However, by all means, purchasing the Bundle is a better bargain. There is value for V-Bucks at play. For those who may not have enough V-Bucks to purchase these cosmetic items, there's no need to fret. Given how many times she has appeared in the Item Shop, she will be back soon enough after being rotated out.