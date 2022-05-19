Old World ends Epic Games exclusive by joining other platforms, free DLC, and more

Old World, a 4X strategy game exclusively available on the Epic Games Store, is arriving on other platforms today. Obtainable on Steam and GOG’s storefronts, the game brings incredible tactical action to other stores now that the game's exclusivity with Epic Games has ended.

As of today, the game is available elsewhere, and the developers have a deal or two to offer to players interested in picking up the game elsewhere.

Old World is now available on Steam and GOG, offers free DLC

Old World was designed by Soren Johnson, the lead designer for Civilization IV, so the team had some experience creating strategy games. The game features changes and design choices that push the strategy genre forward and was released in July 2021 as an Epic Games Store exclusive, but that has ended today.

As of May 19, 2022, the game has extended to what platforms it can be availed on, adding GOG and Steam as places where interested players can find this strategy game. In addition, people who purchase the game can get a little something extra thrown in.

A number of factions are available to play as in Mohawk Games' strategy title (Image via Mohawk Games)

For a limited time, the game has a 10% discount and on top of that, the developers are throwing in a free DLC if the game is bought within the next two weeks. This DLC is called Heroes of the Aegean and brings many of Ancient Greece's greatest leaders and soldiers to the game.

Players will be able to tackle the Battle of Marathon and defend Greece from the Persian invasion, commanding Leonidas and the 300 Spartans. It also allows players to play as Alexander the Great, as he aims to conquer the world. The DLC comes with 6 scenarios and also adds the Hittite faction.

In Old World, players rule an empire throughout multiple generations and build a dynasty worthy of remembering. Whether tyrannical or benevolent, it’s a fresh take on the 4X strategy genre and is approachable without removing the complexity the genre is well-known for.

The game features several Major and Minor civilizations, with only Major civilizations being playable. The following factions are selectable in the game as of this writing.

Playable factions in Old World:

Assyria

babylonia

Carthage

Egypt

Greece

Persia

Rome

Fans of Civilization and Crusader Kings will find a great deal to love about Old World. One thing that makes it an interesting game is that faction leaders can only give a limited number of orders at each turn, making every decision an important one.

