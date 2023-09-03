Omniheroes: Free codes and steps to redeem (September 2023)

Omniheroes is a newly released RPG title by Omnidream that features an idle combat and reward system. You must obtain characters by summoning from the Hall of Heroes and Oracle Temple. While SMN Tickets usually serve this purpose, an alternate way of getting these units involves fusing the 3, 4, and 5-star hero shards. The heroes can be upgraded using Coins, Ascension Ore, and other items.

You can farm in-game resources in different game modes. However, you can also get them for free through codes that Omnidream provides from time to time. These freebies help F2P players catch up with the competition. With that said, this article lists all active Omniheroes codes for September and a guide on how to redeem them.

List of Omniheroes codes for September 2023

Get free in-game items as free rewards by redeeming codes. (Image via Omnidream)

Omniheroes developers regularly provide new codes, especially when the title gets a massive update. The freebies also help retain the fanbase and attract new players. Omnidream releases these codes on its official social media handles.

This mobile gacha title offers three types of codes, listed below:

Permanent: They don’t expire.

They don’t expire. Time-limited: They expire after a certain period.

They expire after a certain period. Quantity-limited: After redeeming for a certain number of times, these codes become invalid.

The codes provide summoning tickets, Ascension ores, Diamonds, Golds, and other items. As of this writing, Omnidream has not released any Quantity-limited redeem codes. However, you can use Permanent and Time-limited codes to get freebies. Here's the list:

Permanent codes:

OH777 - 300 Diamonds, 77777 Gold, 1 Summon Ticket II, 7 Summon Ticket I, 77 Ascension Ore, 7 5-Star Hero Shard, 7 4-Star Hero Shard, and 77 3-Star Hero Shard

300 Diamonds, 77777 Gold, 1 Summon Ticket II, 7 Summon Ticket I, 77 Ascension Ore, 7 5-Star Hero Shard, 7 4-Star Hero Shard, and 77 3-Star Hero Shard OMNIHEROES - 200 Diamonds

200 Diamonds JoinOH - 200 Diamonds and 22000 Gold

200 Diamonds and 22000 Gold STPATRICKOH - 200 Diamonds, 100 Ascension Ore, 5 Lily of the Valley, 5 Lakegreen Stone, 5 Jade Shard Pendant, and 5 Jade Dagger

200 Diamonds, 100 Ascension Ore, 5 Lily of the Valley, 5 Lakegreen Stone, 5 Jade Shard Pendant, and 5 Jade Dagger OMNISTART - 200 Diamonds, 2 Summon Ticket II, and 100,000 Gold

Limited-time codes:

OH555 - Get exclusive rewards

Get exclusive rewards OH000 - Get exclusive in-game rewards

Get exclusive in-game rewards OH999 - Get exclusive in-game rewards

Get exclusive in-game rewards OH888 - Get exclusive in-game rewards

Get exclusive in-game rewards OMNISTART - Get exclusive in-game rewards

Get exclusive in-game rewards FBG1000A - Get exclusive in-game rewards

Get exclusive in-game rewards OMNIHEROES - Get exclusive in-game rewards

You must redeem Limited-time codes as soon as possible, as they expire after a specific time. Additionally, all types of codes are redeemable only once per account in this idle title.

Steps to redeem Omniheroes codes

Tap the Gift Code button, type the code, and hit confirm to claim freebies.(Image via Omnidream)

You can redeem codes with just a few straightforward steps. Here's the process to redeem the above codes:

Start the game and enter the Main Screen.

Locate your avatar icon at the top left side of the screen.

Tap the icon to enter the Player info tab.

Switch to the Settings menu and click the Gift Code button.

A dialog box will appear with the blank space to enter the code.

Type or copy-paste the code into the box.

Hit the Confirm button and enjoy your freebies.

Remember, these codes are case-sensitive. Moreover, you must type each entry in the format provided by Omnidream. To avoid errors, copy and paste the code directly into the box.