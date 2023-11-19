Omniheroes free codes and steps to redeem (November 2023)

With Omniheroes free codes, you can get multiple in-game items for free. These gift codes grant Diamonds, Gold, Summon tickets, and more resources. Some are permanent and do not expire as long as the game’s servers are live, while others are time-limited and remain valid for a specific time. Additionally, you have quantity-limited codes that expire after a specified number of players use it.

Omnihereoes is an idle title developed by Omnidream, offering various game modes. It features several characters with unique, upgradable abilities, skills, and more. You must spend Gold and Diamonds to strengthen them and Summon Tickets to get new Heroes.

This article lists all the codes actively providing freebies in November 2023.

Omniheroes gift codes for freebies (November 2023)

Free rewards from gift codes. (Image via Omnidream)

Here is the list of all codes providing free rewards in November 2023:

Time-limited codes

1) Coupon code: OSMEMES

Rewards

200 Diamonds

30K Gold

3 Advanced Summon Tickets

2) Coupon code: OHSEA2P

Rewards

30K Gold

2 Advanced Summon Tickets

10 5-star Hero Shards

3) Coupon code: OSOICHI

Rewards

100K Gold

5 Advanced Summon Tickets

3 Invoker Crystals

Permanent codes

1) Coupon code: OH777

Rewards

77777 Gold

300 Diamonds

7 Summon Ticket I

1 Summon Ticket II

777 Ascension Ore

7 5-star Hero Shard

7 4-star Hero Shard

77 3-star Hero Shard

2) Coupon code: OMNIHEROES

Rewards

200 Diamonds

3) Coupon code: JoinOH

Rewards

200 Diamonds

22000 Gold

4) Coupon code: STPATRICKOH

Rewards

200 Diamonds

100 Ascension Ore

5 Lily of the Valley

5 Lakegreen Stone

5 Jade Shard Pendant

5 Jade Dagger

5) Coupon code: OMNISTART

Rewards

200 Diamonds

2 Summon Ticket II

100K Gold

As of this writing, there are no quantity-limited Omniheroes Codes. The above-listed time-limited codes expire after a certain period, so redeem them at the earliest opportunity. On the other hand, the permanent ones do not expire. Like other games' codes, each player can use any particular offering only once per account.

A step-by-step guide to redeem Omniheroes codes

Tap the Gift Code opening the code redemption window. (Image via Omnidream)

The steps you must follow to redeem the codes in this idle title are listed below:

Launch the app on your mobile device.

Tap your Avatar icon at the top left of the screen.

Switch to the Settings tab.

Tap the Gift Code button under the Other Settings section.

A Gift Code window will appear. Copy/paste or enter the codes from the above list into the Enter gift code box.

Hit the Confirm button and claim your freebies.

Expired Omniheroes codes for November 2023

The time-limited codes that have expired and do not provide freebies in November 2023 are below:

OHSVKR

OHSV13

Severance

HALLOWEEN

Pre500000

OMNIGPF2023

FBDCOH2023

APRILFOOLOH

OHWOMEN23

EARTHDAY23

OHNEWCODE

EASTEROH23

OHTHXGIVING

OHWEEKEND

BRANDNEWOH

PREVALENTINE

RDWEEKEND

That concludes our guide on Omniheroes gift codes and redemption steps in November 2023. Follow Sportskeeda for more guides, and stay updated on the gaming world.