One-Punch Man and Free Fire collaboration: How to get free rewards from the event

Free Fire recently announced a collaboration with the Japanese anime series, One-Punch Man.

The collaborative event, Fire Punch, started on January 15th and will end on January 27th. Since the beginning of the event, Free Fire has seen many events, spins and exclusive rewards related to One-Punch Man.

This article takes a look at how players can get all the rewards that the event Fire Punch has to offer.

How to get free rewards from the Fire Punch event in Free Fire

To get the free exclusive rewards, Free Fire players have to complete the Daily Trainings missions of Saitama.

A total of 4 daily missions will be given to the players to complete and obtain the One Punch Man ticket. These training tasks will refresh daily.

Fire Punch Free Fire event

Players can use these tickets to open chests. Chests of higher levels have better rewards.

The more tickets are collected, the hotter Saitama's fists will get. Consequently, higher-level chests will be dropped frequently.

After collecting a minimum of 2 tickets, players have to tap on the One Punch! option present at the bottom of the screen. A chest will be opened according to the number of tickets available.

There are a total of three chests that offer these free rewards: Level 1, 2 and 3 chests.

As players complete the daily trainings and collect more and more tickets, they will be able to open the chests accordingly. Players need to collect at least 2 tickets to open a level 1 chest.

Chests rewards in the event

Chest rewards from the Free Fire event

Level 1: Bounty Token, One Punch Man banner, Summon Airdrop.

Level 2: Bounty Token, One Punch Man avatar, Summon Airdrop, Cutie bubbles (Head, Shoes), Weapon Royale voucher, Resupply map, Supply crates, and Leg pockets.

Level 3: Cutie bubbles (Head), Cutie bubbles (Bottom), Cutie bubbles (Shoes), Cutie bubbles (Top). (Both permanent bundle and 3 days time-limited bundle)

Tap on the Fire Punch icon

To play this event, players can tap on the 'Fire Punch' icon present at the extreme right-hand corner of the default menu screen of Free Fire.

Players have another 8 days to complete all the daily tasks, collect tickets and obtain the exclusive rewards from the collaboration event.

