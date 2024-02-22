OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact edition release date, price, custom themes, launch rewards, and more

OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact edition phone finally has received an official release date. The collaborative device is set to launch on February 28 at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 at 4:30 pm IST/ 3 am PT. The phone's official site confirmed that it will have an electro-violet color scheme inspired by the popular character Keqing. You can visit the OnePlus website to find many giveaways to participate. OnePlus 12R limited edition to launch soon (Image via OnePlus)

That way, you will have a chance to win the OnePlus 12R, Primogems, and many more from these giveaways. The phone company has also prepared different rewards for this device's launch day. This article will cover everything you need to know about the upcoming OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact edition.

All you need to know about the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact edition and its official launch

HoYoverse teased the collaborative 12R with OnePlus in the version 4.4 Livestream (January 2024) and has finally offered more information about it.

Launch price, custom themes, and more

The limited edition is Keqing-inspired (Image via OnePlus/HoYoverse)

Pricing details about this phone are currently unavailable on the OnePlus website. Considering the standard model starts at Rs 39,999/$499.99, you can expect a premium price tag for the limited edition phone.

The collaboration phone will have similar core specifications as the standard OnePlus 12R. In previous announcements, the phone company confirmed that the limited edition will be optimized to run Genshin Impact smoothly. Although the exact software-related details are still unknown, you can expect smoother frame rates, improved graphic settings, and more.

Speaking of the software, the limited edition phone will have custom themes, UI changes, and more. The device will come out in a bold violet color that is based on Keqing. Similar to previous collaborations, you can also expect custom animations, sound settings, and more.

Official giveaways, launch day event, and more

Preview of Launch Day event timings (Image via OnePlus)

Until February 28, you can visit OnePlus' official website by clicking here to participate in questionnaires and giveaways. These will allow you a chance to win OnePlus 12R, Primogems, coupons, and more.

In addition to that, there are early bird benefits for those who want to buy the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact edition on its launch day. Here is a quick overview of them:

Instant discount with select bank cards

Exchange your old phone and receive a bonus on top

No Cost EMI offers

Moreover, on February 28, you can join the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact edition's special launch event at 4:30 pm IST/ 3 am PT to win additional rewards.

