OOTP 24 review: An almost perfect simulator hampered by less options

OOTP 24 is the latest addition to the renowned series that’s widely considered by many to be the best virtual adaptation of what managing a multi-billion dollar basketball franchise feels like. I have played the OOTP entries so much over the last three years that a new adventure feels more like an extension of my last save. But that might not be the case for you, and OOTP 24 might be your first venture into the management simulator.

Plenty of data and micromanagement will hit you when you first load it, especially if you're new to the series. The overall settings will be more familiar if you’re used to the franchise or similar games.

That being said, there are some subtle differences that the developers have gone for. The onus is once again to take on a team you love and make it a rampaging force in the World Series.

OOTP 24 is the closest a video game comes to managing a baseball franchise

Having previously reviewed Football Manager 2023 last year, my affair with data-based video games isn’t something new. Since I have played all three versions of the OOTP entries, much of the existing content is along the expected lines.

In terms of data, OOTP 24 certainly goes beyond previous years. Much of it might be the same, but you can do more with the information you have on your hands. Once again, the core gameplay, much to my relief, stays and feels the same. Then again, each new journey has its own set of challenges that you will have to navigate.

Gameplay

When you start your journey in OOTP 24, your core goal is simple – make your franchise the best in the world. The options in your hands are far fewer as the number of available leagues is noticeably fewer than in previous years. However, you can start with either an MLB or KBO franchise of your liking.

Irrespective of your chosen team, the ultimate aim will be to gradually improve your squad and players' performances. Now, this is easier said than done because, unlike MLB The Show 23, you can’t actually "play."

Every result you see in front of your eyes is the outcome of your decisions. As you go deeper into your save, you’ll realize many key areas to discover in achieving your dreams. The gameplay will differ based on whether you opt to be only a GM or take on managerial duties.

Building up your squad is the most important thing (Image via OOTP)

If you do both, you’ll have complete control of almost all areas of your team. You can do everything from fixing the ticket prices to choosing your lineup. I have always preferred this approach since AI coaches aren’t the most reliable. Moreover, you will want to have your say in which MLB pros make it to your first team and which ones sit on the bench.

Going this way can be harder, especially if you haven’t played the previous releases. However, OOTP 24 also offers you plenty of tools to help you on your road to success. It starts by getting the best coaches from Free Agency, which will help you in the long run.

Hence, you can take it as simple or hardcore as you want. For example, I usually let my bench coach decide the lineup and bullpen, but I decide the batting and pitching orders. The same goes for setting up player and team strategies, where I love to have complete control.

The scope of what you can choose to dictate in OOTP 24 is huge. At the core of everything lies the data that will be your guide. Relying on it will improve your decision-making and reduce the chances of an error. However, it’s best to expect things not to go as per your plans.

Developing great talents will be hugely beneficial for your franchise (Image via OOTP)

You could get the best prospect, yet they might not develop as predicted. A former World Series winner might not justify their wages when playing in your team. You will have to meet these challenges every season in your OOTP 24 journey, which has always been the most enjoyable aspect of the series.

You'll feel right at home if you have played the previous entries as there hasn’t been any dramatic change in things that could surprise you. The overall data analysis has improved, and the results are more consistent. However, the learning curve will still be steep if you play the series for the first time this year. Once you get the hang of it, you will succeed.

OOTP 24 has everything it needs to be the next sensation in sports-management games. But, there are a few negatives that are worth discussing. The first one is minimal since I am not much into the presentation side of things.

Despite the bold claims, match renders haven’t improved much. Sure, there are certain changes here and there, but overall, it’s just not enough. If you were looking forward to this particular side of the game, prepare to be disappointed.

The Perfect Team mode is available once again (Image via OOTP)

Incidentally, the Perfect Team mode seems to have got some love from the developers. There’s even a paid monthly subscription, but the rationale is unclear. You might love the mode, and you’ll also appreciate this new inclusion. However, the focus could have been on the base offering and more leagues than OOTP’s take on FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Performance

OOTP 24 didn’t give me any major headaches besides a strange bug that would trigger randomly when trying to shift view in a live match. I am unsure what caused it initially, as switching views before the match started seemed to have solved the problem. If you encounter a black screen, there’s no alternative besides force closing the game.

The presentation of the game works pretty well on all occasions (Image via OOTP)

Barring this one blip, everything has run perfectly for me since day one. Regarding frame drops and excess RAM consumption, I have found no issues for over the 10 hours that I have played since launch.

In terms of sound and music, it’s extremely basic, just like the last few iterations. Again, the in-game sounds have improved as they are more accurate as per the match situation. A Home Run feels like a Home Run, while the reaction to a single is much more realistic. There were occasions where a few in-game sounds felt random (unsure if it’s a bug), but overall, it’s a decent job altogether if you do love to hear the in-game crowd and the ball hitting the bat.

In conclusion

OOTP 24 is another solid addition to the series that has become a fan-favorite for those who love management simulators. There’s data, there’s realistic simulation, and there’s plenty of scope for micromanagement.

The game is a dream for those who love such genres and offers a perfect blend of realism and fantasy. My save was sometimes very frustrating when I couldn’t stop my side from losing matches. It was equally rewarding when Juan Soto hit a 9th-inning homer to take me home.

No matter which side you pick, something unpredictable will always come your way. The difficulties arise since you can’t affect the play directly. You have to make many important decisions every moment and hope that at least some will pay off. When it does, OOTP 24 basks in its glory. When it doesn’t, there’s always "one more game."

OOTP 24

Detailed scorecard (Image via Sportskeeda)

Reviewed On: PC (Review code provided by Out of the Park Developments)

Platforms: Windows, Mac

Publisher: Out of the Park Developments

Developer: Out of the Park Developments

Release Date: March 24, 2023

