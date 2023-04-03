FIFA 23 Ultimate Team FUT 21 SBC: How to complete, expected cost, and more

The FUT 21 SBC is now live in FIFA 23, commemorating the anniversary of Ultimate Team. Players can complete this single-task challenge within the next week to obtain a pack and a particular FUT Birthday Swaps Token. The FUT Birthday promo has introduced quite a few high-rated cards in Ultimate Team via its new teams and challenges centered around this series.

With the return of the Swaps system, players have the ability to trade tokens for rewards until the promo lasts, making this SBC a must-complete for people looking to exchange high-value rewards.

Here is a quick guide to completing the FUT 21 Squad Building Challenge, along with a small analysis and some tips to attempt it optimally.

The FUT 21 SBC gives FIFA 23 players a chance to get a FUT Birthday Swaps Token

A total of 30 tokens may be collected from the FUT Birthday promo, and challenges such as this FUT 21 SBC are quite essential for players to get as many of those FUT Birthday Swaps items as possible.

As its name suggests, the new challenge commemorates FIFA 21's Ultimate Team by providing the FUT Birthday Swaps Token for Sabetkar, along with a Gold Pack. Here are the requirements that need to be met to complete the challenge:

Number of players in the squad: 10 (one player fixed)

Clubs represented in the squad: Maximum of 6

Players from the same league: Minimum of 3

Rare cards in the squad: Minimum of 1

Squad Rating: Minimum of 65

Chemistry Points: Minimum of 15

Rewards: 1x Gold Pack + 1x FUT Birthday Swaps Token Sabetkar (Untradeable)

Estimated Cost: 3,500 to 4,500 FUT Coins approximately across platforms.

Is the FUT 21 SBC worth it?

Like its previous iterations, this FUT 21 Squad Building Challenge is not that complex and has a relatively cheap fodder cost of around 4,000 FUT coins at the time of writing. With a minimal chemistry requirement of 15, most FIFA 23 enthusiasts will probably not even bother buying new fodder from the transfer market to complete this SBC.

Even if they do need to spend money, the low squad rating restriction ensures that players can use a variety of low-cost bronze and silver cards to keep the cost down.

As for the rewards offered by this FUT 21 SBC, the prospect of a Gold Pack might not interest many FIFA 23 gamers. However, the main point of this challenge is the FUT Birthday Swaps Token that it yields, making it a go-to SBC to beat for any player looking to collect more tokens before FUT Birthday ends. These items will help them get exclusive rewards.

EA's current promo in FIFA 23, FUT Birthdays, has been quite a success. To celebrate the Ultimate Team's anniversary, the developers have been releasing content around the event since last week. This includes recurring Squad Building Challenges and Objectives that yield special Swap tokens that can be collected and exchanged for rewards.

