OP BNL's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in February 2021

Free Fire has seen a meteoric rise and has established itself in the mobile segment. The mass popularity of the game has opened up various career paths like content creation and streaming.

Oussema Elloumi, aka OP BNL, is among the most popular Free Fire YouTubers from the Middle East. The Tunisian YouTuber is known for the fun and engaging content that he makes related to the title and boasts a massive subscriber count of over 5.76 million.

This article looks at his in-game stats and more.

Also read: SK Sabir Boss vs Rahul Gamer: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

OP BNL’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 297929835.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Advertisement

OP BNL has featured in 22795 squad matches and has come out on top on 3228 occasions, which comes down to a win percentage of 14.16%. He has accumulated 77518 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.96.

Coming to the duo mode, the streamer has played 773 games and has bettered his foes in 84, corresponding to a win rate of 10.86%. With 1443 eliminations, he has a K/D ratio of 2.09.

The content creator has appeared in 1242 solo matches and has come out on top on 78 occasions, having a win ratio of 6.28%. He has killed 2401 enemies for a K/D ratio of 2.06.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, the broadcaster has competed in 3747 squad games and has a winning tally of 146, retaining a win percentage of 3.89%. He has notched 8960 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.49.

The internet star has played seven solo matches and has bagged 15 frags with a K/D ratio of 2.14.

Advertisement

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They may change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

His YouTube channel

BNL started his content creation journey on YouTube over one and a half years ago, in June 2019. Since then, he has become quite popular in the community. Currently, he has 283 videos on his channel and has 371 million views combined.

Players can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media accounts

He has an Instagram account here.

He streams on Nimo TV as well, and fans click here to visit his account.

Also read: SK Sabir Boss vs Lokesh Gamer: Who has better stats in Free Fire in February 2021?