OP Vincenzo's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more

OP Vincenzo is one of the most prominent Free Fire content creators. He's perhaps the best close-combat players of the game and is widely admired among the community. He can be spotted playing on the middle-eastern server. In this article, we discuss his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

Also Read: Soul Regaltos' Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more

OP Vincenzo's Free Fire ID

OP Vincenzo's Free Fire ID is 437144862, and his present in-game name is 'LE VINCENZO✓.' He is also the leader of the guild LEGENDS✓.

OP Vincenzo's Free Fire Stats

Lifetime Stats

Lifetime Stats

OP Vincenzo has played a total of 17792 squad games and registered 3272 victories with a win percentage of 18.39%. He has racked up 65055 kills with a fantastic K/D ratio of 4.48. He also has an average damage per match of 1345.

Advertisement

The popular YouTuber also has 298 wins in 1706 duo games. He has also notched up 4993 kills with an impressive K/D ratio of 3.55.

Vincenzo has also played 1124 solo games and triumphed in 100 of them, which translates to a win percentage of 8.89. He also has 2811 kills to his name with a K/D ratio of 2.75.

Ranked Stats

Ranked stats

In the ongoing season, OP Vincenzo has played 316 squad games and emerged victorious in 36 of them. He has killed 1117 enemies with a splendid K/D ratio of 3.99.

Clash Squad Career

Clash Squad

OP Vincenzo has played 423 games in this mode and won in 265 of them, having a win percentage of 62.65%.

OP Vincenzo’s YouTube channel

He started creating content on YouTube in October 2018. Since then, there is no looking back for him. He currently boasts over 3.74 million subscribers and has over 243 million views. You can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media accounts

OP Vincenzo is only active on Instagram. You can click here to visit his Instagram account.

Also Read: Slumber Queen's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more.