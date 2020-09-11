OP Vincenzo's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more

OP Vincenzo is one of the most prominent Free Fire content creators. He's perhaps the best close-combat players of the game and is widely admired among the community. He can be spotted playing on the middle-eastern server. In this article, we discuss his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.
OP Vincenzo's Free Fire ID
OP Vincenzo's Free Fire ID is 437144862, and his present in-game name is 'LE VINCENZO✓.' He is also the leader of the guild LEGENDS✓.
OP Vincenzo's Free Fire Stats
Lifetime Stats
OP Vincenzo has played a total of 17792 squad games and registered 3272 victories with a win percentage of 18.39%. He has racked up 65055 kills with a fantastic K/D ratio of 4.48. He also has an average damage per match of 1345.
The popular YouTuber also has 298 wins in 1706 duo games. He has also notched up 4993 kills with an impressive K/D ratio of 3.55.
Vincenzo has also played 1124 solo games and triumphed in 100 of them, which translates to a win percentage of 8.89. He also has 2811 kills to his name with a K/D ratio of 2.75.
Ranked Stats
In the ongoing season, OP Vincenzo has played 316 squad games and emerged victorious in 36 of them. He has killed 1117 enemies with a splendid K/D ratio of 3.99.
Clash Squad Career
OP Vincenzo has played 423 games in this mode and won in 265 of them, having a win percentage of 62.65%.
OP Vincenzo’s YouTube channel
He started creating content on YouTube in October 2018. Since then, there is no looking back for him. He currently boasts over 3.74 million subscribers and has over 243 million views. You can click here to visit his YouTube channel.
His social media accounts
OP Vincenzo is only active on Instagram. You can click here to visit his Instagram account.
Published 11 Sep 2020, 19:01 IST