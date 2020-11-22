OP Vincenzo vs Raistar: Who has better lifetime stats in Free Fire?

Garena Free Fire is one of the top titles in the battle royale genre on the mobile platform. It has witnessed tremendous growth in player count worldwide and its popularity has paved the way for the streaming and content creation centered around the game.

Raistar and Vincenzo are among the most popular Free Fire YouTubers today and have millions of followers across the world. In this article, we compare the lifetime stats of both players.

OP Vincenzo’s Free Fire ID

His Free Fire ID is 437144862

Lifetime stats

OP Vincenzo has played 19,013 squad matches and outplayed his foes in 3,371 games, having a win rate of 17.72%. He has eliminated 68,756 foes at a K/D ratio of 4.40.

In 1,706 duo matches, he has registered close to 298 victories. In the process, he has killed 4,993 enemies. The YouTuber has a win rate of 17.46% and a K/D ratio of 3.55.

Vincenzo also has 100 first-place finishes in 1,129 solo matches, which equates to a win percentage of 8.85%. With 2,814 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 2.73.

Raistar’s Free Fire ID

His Free Fire ID 12022250.

Lifetime stats

Raistar has engaged in 14,545 squad matches and has triumphed in 2,583 of them. This adds up to a win rate of 17.75%. He has over 49,186 kills and has managed a K/D ratio of 4.11.

He has also appeared in 4,451 duo matches and has clinched 705 of them, which equates to a win percentage of 15.83%. The YouTuber has 14,301 frags for a K/D ratio of 3.82.

Raistar has also played 3,504 solo matches and has 401 Booyahs with a win rate of 11.44%. He has secured 10,706 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 3.45.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

If we look at the numbers, ignoring the fact that they play in different regions, Raistar has a marginally better win rate. Vincenzo has the lead in terms of the K/D ratio.

In duo matches, it is the opposite. Vincenzo has a higher K/D ratio, and Raistar has an edge in terms of win rate.

In the solo matches, Raistar is ahead on both fronts, K/D ratio and win rate.

