Operation Chrono Jigsaw event in Free Fire: All you need to know

Garena Free Fire has witnessed a tremendous rise in popularity in the last few years, with a surge in downloads on Google Play Store. Much of its success can be credited to the frequent updates that the developers release to enhance the battle royale experience for the player.

A new Free Fire update, themed 'The Rise of Chrono', will soon be rolled out on 7th December. In the meantime, the developers have introduced an event in the game called Guess The Ambassador. The event will end on 6th December.

Players now have a chance to play the event and win an exclusive reward in the game. The sub-event is called Jigsaw event, and players have to follow certain rules to play it.

This article delves into the details of the Operation Chrono Jigsaw event in Free Fire.

Every detail about the Operation Chrono Jigsaw event in Free Fire

The main concept of the event is to guess the ambassador who will collaborate with Free Fire by collecting the jigsaws.

It is being speculated that the new character will be football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, with a new character named Chrono also set to be introduced in the game.

The Jigsaw event will take place from 2nd December to 6th December, and the final result of the event will be published on 7th December.

Players who will collect all the jigsaws and can guess the name of the ambassador correctly will get a chance to win a new baseball bat skin, Cyber Swing, as a reward.

How to play the Jigsaw event

To play this event, follow the steps given below:

Run Free Fire and wait for the default menu screen to appear.

Go to the Events tab and click on it.

Navigate to the Guess the Ambassador tab and click on it.

Tap on Go To.

You will now be redirected to a new page.

You will randomly be given 1 out of 5 jigsaws.

Image via Free Fire

You can collect the missing jigsaws by getting the jigsaw codes from a friend. You can also collect jigsaw codes by visiting Free Fire's official social media platforms.

Once all the jigsaws are collected, the answer bar will unlock.

Image via Free Fire

Only 1 answer is allowed to be put in the answer box. Players can answer 8 more times by sharing the website.

The correct answer will be revealed only on 7th December.

