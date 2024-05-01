Operative Oxton Tracer bundle in Overwatch 2: Price, what's included, and is it worth buying?

Blizzard Entertainment has introduced the Operative Oxton Tracer bundle in Overwatch 2 as the in-game shop has reset with the start of a new week. Players can purchase it from the store and acquire multiple items for DPS hero Tracer. Players who are fans of the Talon version of the character should definitely pick it up.

This article discusses the price and included items in the Operative Oxton Tracer bundle in Overwatch 2.

Price of Operative Oxton Tracer bundle in Overwatch 2

The Operative Oxton Tracer bundle in Overwatch 2 will cost players 2,100 Overwatch Coins. You should definitely add it to your collection if you want a menacing yet charming Tracer skin. 2100 Overwatch Coins is equivalent to $19.99.

You can only buy Overwatch Coins from the in-game shop or the shop in the Blizzard Launcher, Battle.net. You can also purchase gift cards and redeem a code to acquire Overwatch Coins.

All the Overwatch Coin packs that you can purchase with real currency are listed below:

500 Coins – $4.99

1,000 Coins – $9.99

2,200 Coins – $19.99

5,700 Coins – $49.99

11,600 Coins – $99.99

What’s included in the Operative Oxton Tracer bundle in Overwatch 2?

All items in the Operative Oxton Tracer bundle (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Operative Oxton Tracer bundle contains four items:

Skin: Operative Oxton

Operative Oxton Victory Pose: Death Comes

Death Comes Player Icon: Talon Tracer

Talon Tracer Spray: Talon Accelerator

The Operative Oxton Tracer skin is a Legendary cosmetic, while the Death Comes Victor Pose and Talon Tracer Player Icon are Rare. The Talon Accelerator Spray is a common piece of gear.

You should note that you have to purchase the bundle to acquire the Tracer skin.

Is the Operative Oxton Tracer bundle in Overwatch 2 worth buying?

The Operative Oxton Tracer bundle is a steal for 2,100 Overwatch Coins. Players who are fond of dark colors and a menacing look should certainly acquire it.

As the skin in the bundle is an event-exclusive one, there is a huge chance that it will not reappear in the shop anytime soon. Hence, those interested should immediately get their hands on it.

