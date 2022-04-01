Opportunity Island in Lost Ark: All available quests and rewards

The world of Lost Ark has several adventure islands where players can travel, complete quests, and get plenty of rewards. Opportunity island is one of the many in the game, and it's a relatively relaxed island in terms of quest difficulty. Obtaining the island token is relatively simple, and it has some nice relaxing co-op quests. There's no hard or strong eligibility, and all a player will need is a ship and a fishing rod.

Lost Ark's Western release has been a pivotal success as it has seen many players join in on its journey. One of the fun aspects of the game is that there are plenty of activities to be done. The adventure islands serve as centers of activities, and each isle differs from the other. For example, the Opportunity Isle may not have a problematic island boss to deal with, but it hands out valuable rewards.

All quests and rewards available to Lost Ark players on Opportunity Isle

The Opportunity Isle spawns at a particular time of the day. Making sure that it's available from notifications is the most crucial task. Once it has spawned, players can proceed to the main quest titled 'To The World Of Fishing.'

This questline can be activated quite easily upon arrival on the map. There will be an exclamation mark on a particular NPC and speaking with them will set up the quest. Speaking with another NPC will start the questline.

The quest's objective will be for players to catch 250 Golden Crucian Carp among themselves. Doing so will provide some valuable rewards. In addition, two additional quests can be triggered by the players. These are 'Adding Fun to Fishing' and 'Reason for the Existence of this Fishing Spot.'

These two quests will be triggered in a manner similar to the main questline. Quests will be available upon interaction with the first fisherman NPC.

Complete list of Opportunity Isle quest rewards in Lost Ark

The main questline will hand out 600 silver along with an Angler's Pouch. This Pouch can contain the island token, which is an RNG reward. It could take a player multiple attempts to get the island token.

Players can receive extra rewards based on their performance in the Co-op quest. In addition, bonus rewards are given out to players who rank in the top four based on their catch.

1st Place : 2,000 Silver

: 2,000 Silver 2nd Place : 1,800 Silver

: 1,800 Silver 3rd Place : 1,500 Silver

: 1,500 Silver 4th Place: 1,200 Silver

Nice, got 1st place on the Opportunity Isle fishing competition in #LostArk . 2nd try ever XD . Still no Island Soul drop tho

There are also additional rewards from the two other quests that players can complete on the Opportunity Isle.

Adding Fun to Fishing:

x 2 Rare Engraving Recipe Selection Chest (Class-Exclusive)

x10,000 Silver

Reason for the Existence of this Fishing Spot:

+1 Courage

Rare Battle Engraving Recipe Selection Pouch x4

x15,000 Silver

Finally, players can also find Mokoko seeds in various positions on the map. The island token can also be utilized in suitable locations to earn various rewards. The Opportunity Island provides an excellent chance for players to engage in something relaxing for a change.

