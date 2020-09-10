Harmandeep "Mavi" Singh is a renowned Indian professional PUBG Mobile player who currently plays for Orange Rock Esports. He also streams the popular battle royale on YouTube.

Due to PUBG Mobile's ban in India, Mavi has started streaming several other games on his YouTube channel. Yesterday, he played Free Fire for the very first time on a live stream.

He played alongside Scout, Regaltos, and Ajjubhai94. In this article, we discuss OR Mavi's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

OR Mavi's Free Fire ID

Mavi's Free Fire ID is 2344361797, and IGN is ORmaviii. As of now, he is not a part of any guild.

OR Mavi's Free Fire Stats

Lifetime Stats

OR Mavi has not unlocked the ranked mode but has played few classic squad matches. He has played 12 squad games, winning in 4 of them. Mavi has notched up 14 kills with a K/D ratio of 1.75. He also has an average damage per match of 344.

Clash Squad Career

Clash Squad stats

OR Mavi has played a total of 4 games in the mode, maintaining a 100% win rate. He has killed 16 enemies with a KDA of 3.50. Mavi has an average damage per match of 1833.

(Note: The stats used in this article were recorded at the time of writing it. The numbers might change as the season progresses)

His YouTube channel

OR Mavi runs a YouTube channel called Toxic Mavi. He started streaming in May 2020, and has since uploaded 121 videos. He also has a total of 45 million views combined, garnering 628k subscribers in this duration.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His Social Media

Mavi is active on Instagram. Click here to visit his profile.

He also has a discord channel. Click here to join his discord server.

