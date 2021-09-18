Ostriches in Stardew Valley: All you need to know

Stardew Valley is primarily a farming simulation game, and its latest update 1.5 added a bunch of new things such as crops, recipes, and farm ideas to the game. But the highlight of the update was the addition of a new animal.

This new animal is the ostrich, but many players who own ostrich eggs do not know how to hatch them.

This article will help players understand how to acquire ostrich eggs and then hatch them.

How to acquire an ostrich egg in Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley players cannot acquire an ostrich for their farm unless they get their hands on an ostrich egg first. To acquire an ostrich egg, players have to visit Ginger Island. There are two primary ways in which players can acquire ostrich eggs from Ginger Island.

The first method involves opening chests in the volcano dungeon. However, this method purely relies on luck and does not assure the acquisition of an ostrich egg.

The second method requires players to follow the instructions they receive on secret note #10 and dig under a curved tree near the cliff located outside the volcano dungeon. Doing so will yield the player a golden walnut and an ostrich egg.

Once players have the ostrich egg in their possession, they must hatch it. The only thing players need to successfully hatch an ostrich egg is an incubator. Players can acquire the incubator from Dr. Snail at the Island Field Office by providing the correct answers for both surveys and then donating every fossil.

Players must also note that an ostrich egg should not be placed inside the Bird Cage. This is simply because the ostrich is a bigger bird and it needs extra space. Therefore, a barn would be an ideal place to incubate and hatch the ostrich egg.

Owning an ostrich in Stardew Valley can be highly profitable for the player since they can make a lot of money from the ostrich. An ostrich egg takes approximately 9 to 10 days to hatch, and matures within a week.

After this, the ostrich will lay eggs every week, and these are the prices players can sell them for:

Normal Egg - 600g

Silver Star Egg - 750g

Gold Star Egg - 900g

Iridium Star Egg -1,200g

The ostrich itself can be sold for 20800g. However, if players do not want to sell the ostrich or its eggs, they can use these items as gifts for the eligible villagers in Stardew Valley.

