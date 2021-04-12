Ottero vs Dreki in Free Fire: Comparing the abilities of the two pets

Garena Free Fire features a horde of pets and characters. They possess special skills and are equally significant on the virtual battleground.

Dreki is the latest addition to the pet segment, and Ottero is one of the more popular choices in the game. This article compares the abilities of Ottero and Dreki to find out which pet is better to use in Free Fire.

Assessing the abilities of Ottero and Dreki in Free Fire

Ottero

Ottero in Free Fire

Skill: Double Blubber

Ottero has an ability called Double Blubber, which uses a treatment weapon or a medkit to restore EP for players. The recovered EP is 35% of the recovered HP.

At Ottero's highest pet stage 7, the amount of converted EPs increases to 65%.

Dreki

Dreki in Free Fire

Skill: Dragon Glare

Dreki has a rare ability called Dragon Glare. In its most basic level, this ability detects opponents using medkits within a 10 m radius. However, the ability only lasts for around three seconds.

Dragon Glare can detect enemies in a radius of 30m at pet level 7 and skill level 3. And the results of the skill last for around five seconds.

Verdict

Both Dreki and Ottero are viable options on the battleground. However, Dreki's ability is more suitable for an aggressive player who prefers rush gameplays.

In contrast, Ottero's ability is suitable for both aggressive and passive players. Ottero has an HP converting ability which is preferred by most players.

In a Battle Royale match, HP restoring or EP converting abilities are prioritized. Hence, it is safer to say that Ottero is a better option than Dreki in Free Fire.

Disclaimer: This article solely reflects the opinion of the writer. The choice of pets is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over another depends on an individual's playing style.

