"You can't sell his wife for a profit": OTV and Friends produce hilarious analogy for Twitter NFTs

Wendy "Natsumiii" Luo's latest Twitch stream discussed Twitter NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, with fellow streamers Pokimane, Lilypichu, Michael Reeves, peterparkTV, Fuslie and Bretman Rock.

The streamers, who are collectively known as OTV and Friends, were engaged in a discussion on the rise of Twitter NFTs, which are unique artworks with distinctive digital signatures. NFTs have been receiving plenty of mixed reactions regarding their authenticity as intellectual property.

During the conversation, Lily "Lilypichu" Ki, a member of the Offline TV streamer group, questioned the safeguards against piracy of Twitter NFTs:

"What's stopping people from right click, 'save as'-ing the picture? What's the difference?"

The discussion that ensued took a hilarious turn as the group contrasted the ownership and piracy of Twitter NFTs, using extra-marital affairs as an analogy.

Fuslie's analogy steals the show

The conversation started off with a relatively practical discourse. Pokimane mentioned how Twitter NFTs are hexagonal, which prevents the full image from being displayed.

New NFT guidelines provided by Twitter that Pokimane referred to (via Twiiter)

"So it's not saved in the blockchain, Lily!"

Lilypichu continued to question the authenticity of NFT ownership:

"Yeah, but it's saved on my computer!"

Fuslie stepped in to simplify the concept for her. Hilariously comparing piracy to being the outsider in an extra-marital affair, Fuslie's analogy had everyone in splits:

"You're only banging his wife, you're not actually his wife!"

Fuslie and Michael Reeves provided comedic relief to the discussion (via Sportskeeda)

Twisting the analogy further, peterparkTV compared NFT ownership to having a marriage certificate despite the affair. Lilypichu, however, interjected this discourse with another question:

"But if we act like husband and wife, we might as well be husband and wife, right?"

Delivering the ultimate pearl of wisdom, Michael Reeves responded to her question in an apt manner, by bringing the hilarious analogy within the parameters of NFT trading. His response left everyone questioning the absurd yet amusing nature of their conversation.

"Yeah, but then you can sell his wife for a profit."

Fans finally understand NFTs

Appreciation for this hilarious analogy poured in from the OTV and Friends fanbase. While most were amused by Fuslie and Michael Reeves' comedic timing, others seemed to have finally grasped the concept of NFTs.

A fan finally understands NFTs (via Yotube/OTVandFriendsHighlights)

The analogy seems to be eye-opening (via Reddit) A fan appreciates Fuslie's analogy (via Reddit)

Another token of appreciation for Fuslie's analogy (via Reddit)

Michael Reeves' comedic genuis is acknowledged by a fan (via Reddit)

Michael's comment catches fans off-guard (via YouTube/OTVandFriendsHighlights)

NFTs look set to drive several such discussions around the crypto world. While opinion on their authenticity will likely remain divided for some time to come, fans can expect more such enlightening discourses in the future.

